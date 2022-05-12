ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

PUCO schedules public hearings on proposed Columbia Gas of Ohio rate increase

 3 days ago

COLUMBUS, Ohio– The Public Utilities Commission of Ohio (PUCO) scheduled public hearing dates to provide customers the chance to express their views on...

Your Radio Place

Power outage reported in Cambridge Friday night

CAMBRIDGE, Ohio–Portions of the City of Cambridge experienced a power outage over night. American Electric Power reported that the black out effected just over 1100 residents in the northern part of the city, in an area north of Steubenville Ave and west of Clark Street. As of 6 am...
CAMBRIDGE, OH
Your Radio Place

Paving Projects on Muskingum Commissioners’ Agenda

ZANESVILLE, Ohio – The Muskingum County Commissioners voted Thursday to approve a contract for the paving of Canal and Basin Streets in Frazeysburg. Shelly Company from Thornville is being awarded the contract for $109,000. County Engineer Mark Eicher says the project is scheduled to be completed this year. The...
MUSKINGUM COUNTY, OH
Your Radio Place

Area counties lead the state in wild turkey harvest results

COLUMBUS, Ohio – Ohio’s wild turkey hunters have checked a total of 9,353 birds during the start of spring hunting season through Sunday, according to the Ohio Department of Natural Resources Division of Wildlife. Among the top 10 counties for wild turkey harvest during the 2022 season so...
COLUMBUS, OH
Your Radio Place

NVB Shred Day Saturday

ZANESVILLE, Ohio – North Valley Bank is hosting its Shred Day Saturday at its South Zanesville location on Maysville Pike. Drive through service will be available from 9 to noon. Participants are invited to bring up to 100 pounds of paper material to be shredded. Confidential Mobile Shredding will...
SOUTH ZANESVILLE, OH
Your Radio Place

Cambridge School Board approves personnel, CATS Camp ready to begin this summer

CAMBRIDGE, Ohio–A lengthy list of personnel, and a long list of projects all a part of a busy Cambridge School Board meeting Thursday night. During the meeting, and earlier, during the monthly Facebook live stream presentation, Superintendent Dan Coffman reviewed a long list of projects under way in the district. This includes artificial sports turf installation at McFarland Stadium, construction of a new transportation facility, HVAC upgrades to the district’s buildings, the ongoing roofing project, playground equipment installation at the Primary and Intermediate Schools, construction of outdoor pavillions for additional learning spaces at CMS and CHS, batting cages at Don Coss Field and renovation of the football locker rooms at McFarland Stadium.
CAMBRIDGE, OH
Your Radio Place

Guernsey County Sheriff Issues Scam Alert for AEP Customers

CAMBRIDGE, Ohio – Guernsey County Sheriff Jeff Paden has issued a scam alert for AEP customers. The sheriff reports that residents are receiving calls about a past due bill and claiming to be from AEP. The callers are asking for debit card payments. The sheriff advises that if you...
GUERNSEY COUNTY, OH
Your Radio Place

Annual Bike Rodeo coming to New Concord

NEW CONCORD, Ohio -The New Concord Police Department will host its annual Bike Rodeo on Saturday, May 21 from 11am to 2pm at the New Concord Elementary School parking lot. The following items will be offered throughout the event. Learn basic bike safety skills through age-appropriate games, activities, and prizes.
NEW CONCORD, OH
Your Radio Place

Adult Leadership Guernsey raises over $11,000 during K9 Rally in the Valley

CAMBRIDGE, Ohio — A class of new leaders in Guernsey County has raised over $11,000 for local law enforcement K9s. Adult Leadership Guernsey is a annual program run by the Cambridge Area Chamber of Commerce. Each year businesses can sponsor an employee to go through the program. Participants will complete a “Capstone” project as a requirement to graduate.
CAMBRIDGE, OH
Your Radio Place

Cilena O. McCall

Cilena O. McCall, 70 of Magnolia, Ohio previously of Newcomerstown, Ohio. Cilena O. McCall passed away on May 12, 2022 at her home. She was born November 3, 1951 in Cambridge, Ohio to the late Edward and Emma Lou (Dansby) McCall. Cilena graduated from Newcomerstown High School and went on...
NEWCOMERSTOWN, OH
Your Radio Place

Coshocton Sheriff’s Office Seizes Drugs

COSHOCTON, Ohio – The Coshocton County Sheriff’s Office is continuing its investigation following a drug raid Wednesday night in the village of Warsaw. According to the sheriff’s office, the detective’s division executed a search warrant at 253 West Main Street. The sheriff’s office reports drugs and...
COSHOCTON, OH
Your Radio Place

Sandsational celebration underway at Ohio Valley Mall

BELMONT COUNTY, Ohio – If you are looking for something different to do inside, go to the Ohio Valley Mall. The Sandsational celebration is underway as professional sand sculptors make art that honors the local community. Sculptors did up tons of sand and deliver it to the mall parking...
BELMONT COUNTY, OH
Your Radio Place

Zanesville Man Faces Aggravated Vehicular Assault Charge

ZANESVILLE, Ohio – A Zanesville man is pleading not guilty to charges of aggravated vehicular assault, OVI and driving under suspension. 37-year-old Ryan White was arraigned Wednesday on the charges in Muskingum County Common Pleas Court. The charges against White stem from an alleged incident May 13th. Judge Mark...
ZANESVILLE, OH
Your Radio Place

Three Suspects in Custody following Drug Raid in Barnesville

BARNESVILLE, Ohio — Three suspects are in custody as the result of drug raid in Barnesville on Thursday afternoon. According to the Barnesville Police Department, officers executed a search warrant at a residence in the Village where they found large amounts of both suspected methamphetamine and fentanyl. Chief Rocky...
BARNESVILLE, OH
Your Radio Place

Robert (Mark) Calvert

Robert (Mark) Calvert was called to his heavenly home on Saturday, May 7, 2022. He was born on November 19, 1953, in Cambridge, Ohio to the late Norma and Robert Calvert. Mark was preceded in death by his mother Norma J Kerr, Father Robert Calvert, Stepfather Richard Kerr, brother Donald Calvert and infant sister Melanie Calvert.
CAMBRIDGE, OH
Your Radio Place

Win Pittsburgh Zoo tickets HERE

AVC Communications wants to send you to the Pittsburgh Zoo! Sign up below for a chance to win a pair of Pittsburgh Zoo tickets for the 2022 season. Contest ends at midnight Thursday, May 19 and winners will be drawn on Friday, May 20. One entry per person, please. Duplicate entries will be disqualified. For more information about the Pittsburgh Zoo Click here.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Your Radio Place

Roseville Man Faces Drugs, Weapons Charges

ZANESVILLE, Ohio – A Roseville man is being held on $250,000 bond in Muskingum County on drugs and weapons charges. 42-year-old William Stotts pleaded not guilty Wednesday to six felony and one misdemeanor count. The charges including trafficking and possession of drugs, and possession of drug paraphernalia, plus improper...
ROSEVILLE, OH
Your Radio Place

Charles Edward "Chuck" Loudermilk

Charles Edward “Chuck” Loudermilk, 84 of Cambridge. Charles Edward “Chuck” Loudermilk, age 84 of Cambridge, passed away on Friday, May 13, 2022 at his home. He was born in Columbus, Ohio on November 21, 1937, a son of the late Raymond Charles Loudermilk and Henrietta Viola (Spafford) Loudermilk.
Your Radio Place

Carolyn J. Ihinger

Carolyn J. Ihinger, 62 of Zanesville, passed away May 10, 2022. She was born May 1, 1960 in Zanesville, daughter of the late Fred Lane and Barbara Lane. She was a member of the Zanesville Eagles F.O.E. 302. She is survived by her son Timothy J. Ihinger; siblings, Freedy (Donna),...
ZANESVILLE, OH

