Four and half years ago, Farinella closed up shop on the Upper West Side. It was one of the most polarizing pizza places we can think of, as people either loved it or were appalled by either its taste or its price. Some individual slices went for as much as $8 for a Roman-style (pinsa) rectangle. Reviews were not kind either, with Farinella scoring a 2.5-star review on Yelp. They’re not giving up though: We reported in May 2021 that Farinella planned on re-emerging in Columbus Circle. It officially opened at 1792 Broadway, on the corner of West 58th on May 3, according to staff members we spoke to on a recent visit.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO