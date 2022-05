CHEYENNE, Wyo. (Wyoming News Now) - 4A regionals has now concluded, with each of the final four teams knowing how they’ll be seeded for state. In 4A East, Sheridan managed to take home the top seed thanks to Dane Steel’s goal in the dying minutes of regulation time. The goal turned out to be the only one in the contest, lifting the Broncs to a 1-0 victory over Laramie.

CHEYENNE, WY ・ 13 HOURS AGO