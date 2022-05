Nikola Jokic is one of the best players in the league, and he deservedly won the 2021-22 MVP award. There's no doubt that he is an elite talent, and many view him as the best passing big man of all time. It is kind of crazy to think about the fact that the two-time MVP was only the 41st pick in the 2014 NBA Draft.

NBA ・ 15 HOURS AGO