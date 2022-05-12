ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
World

Many Sri Lankans flee Colombo as crisis persists

By Alasdair Pal
Reuters
Reuters
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4TwFim_0fbHYMac00

COLOMBO (Reuters) -Many Sri Lankans thronged buses in the main city Colombo on Thursday to return to their hometowns during a brief relaxation in curfew, imposed after the prime minister quit and went into hiding and President Gotabaya Rajapaksa warned of anarchy.

The island nation off India’s southern tip, which overlooks shipping routes between Europe and Asia, is battling its worst economic crisis since independence. Violence erupted on Monday after supporters of former Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa, the president’s elder brother, attacked an anti-government protest camp in Colombo.

Days of violent reprisals against government figures aligned to the powerful Rajapaksa clan followed. The army was called out to patrol the streets and police said 9 people were killed and more than 300 injured in the clashes.

Security forces have been ordered to shoot to prevent violence and looting.

Hundreds of people thronged the main bus station in Colombo after authorities lifted an indefinite curfew at 7 a.m. (0130 GMT) on Thursday.

Streets in the commercial capital were calm, though there were queues at supermarkets as people ventured out to buy essential supplies before the curfew was reimposed at 2 p.m.

Frustration remained at ongoing fuel shortages that have crippled the country’s economy.

“We have hit the bottom economically,” said Nimal Jayantha, an autorickshaw driver queuing for petrol after the curfew was lifted.

“I don’t have the time do my job. By the time I stay in the fuel queue and get petrol, curfew will be imposed. I will have to go home without any money.”

Protesters have sprayed graffiti over Mahinda Rajapaksa’s home in a southern town and ransacked a museum dedicated to his father. They have vowed to keep up the protests until the president also quits.

NEW PM THIS WEEK

Mahinda Rajapaksa stepped down after the fighting erupted and is in hiding in a military base in the northeast of the country. On Thursday, a magistrate’s court issued orders blocking him, his son Namal and other key allies from leaving the country, lawyers present at the hearing said.

“I personally will extend my fullest cooperation to any investigation that is taking place with regard to the unfortunate events that took place on Monday,” Namal Rajapaksa said in a tweet following the order.

“Neither my father nor myself have any intention to leave (Sri Lanka).”

The president has said he will appoint a new prime minister and cabinet this week “to prevent the country from falling into anarchy as well as to maintain the affairs of the government that have been halted”.

The Colombo stock market, closed for the last two days, ended over three percent up on Thursday on optimism over a new cabinet, traders said.

Sri Lanka’s central bank governor said on Wednesday failing to find a solution to the crisis in the next one to two weeks would lead to power cuts of up to 10 to 12 hours per day, as well as his own resignation. [nB8N2W601J]

President Rajapaksa has repeatedly called for a unity government to find a way out of the crisis, but opposition leaders say they will not serve until he resigns.

Hit hard by the pandemic, rising oil prices and tax cuts by the populist Rajapaksa government, the island nation is experiencing its worst financial crisis since independence in 1948.

Useable foreign reserves stand as low as $50 million, inflation is rampant, and shortages of fuel, medicine and other essential goods have brought thousands onto the streets in more than a month of anti-government protests, that had remained predominantly peaceful until Monday.

Comments / 0

Related
Reuters

Sri Lanka's ruling family in fight for survival as crisis worsens

WEERAKETIYA, Sri Lanka, May 12 (Reuters) - His beloved villa has been daubed in graffiti by protesters, and a museum dedicated to his father ransacked. Now former Sri Lankan Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa is in hiding in a heavily fortified military base, protected by the armed forces. The reversal of...
ASIA
BBC

Some Sri Lankans share what they want from protests

The resignation of Sri Lanka's PM, Mahinda Rajapaksa, has not calmed protests in the country. Video has shown angry protesters filling streets in support of the government and against it. There's been widespread unrest over the deepening economic crisis. Some of the demonstrators told the BBC they want more resignations...
PROTESTS
AFP

Crisis-hit Sri Lanka appoints new PM to replace president's brother

Sri Lanka's embattled president swore in a new prime minister Thursday to replace his brother, who was banned from leaving the country after his supporters launched violent attacks on a protest against the nation's economic crisis.  Mahinda Rajapaksa, the president's brother, resigned as prime minister on Monday after his supporters attacked anti-government demonstrators who had been protesting peacefully for weeks.
ASIA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mahinda Rajapaksa
Person
Namal Rajapaksa
Person
Gotabaya Rajapaksa
AFP

Sri Lanka president set to name new PM

Beleaguered President Gotabaya Rajapaksa was set to name a new prime minister Thursday to try to steer Sri Lanka out of its dire economic crisis after days of violence, officials said. This unleashed several days of violence that killed at least nine people and injured more than 200, with dozens of Rajapaksa loyalist homes set on fire.
ASIA
BBC

Sri Lanka crisis: Gotabaya Rajapaksa speech fails to reassure as crisis grows

Sri Lankans have criticised a Wednesday night speech by President Gotabaya Rajapaksa in which he ignored calls to resign and vowed to restore order. In his first national address since protests began last month, he offered to cede some of the presidency's power to parliament, but set no timetable. Sri...
CHINA
AFP

Sri Lanka's new PM struggles to form unity government

Sri Lanka's new prime minister was struggling Friday to forge a unity government and forestall an imminent economic collapse after a senior opposition figure refused to helm the finance ministry.  - 'Three meals a day' - Sri Lanka's central bank chief warned this week that the island nation's economy was just days from "collapse beyond redemption" unless a new government was urgently appointed.
ASIA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Colombo#Sri Lankans
The Independent

Rajapaksa swears in 4 Cabinet members amid Sri Lanka crisis

Sri Lanka's president swore in four new Cabinet ministers Saturday in an effort to ensure stability until a full cabinet is formed in the island nation engulfed in a political and economic crisis.The appointment of four ministers came two days after President Gotabaya Rajapaksa reappointed five-time former Sri Lankan Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe, after his predecessor — the president’s brother Mahinda Rajapaksa — resigned Monday following violent attacks by his supporters on peaceful anti-government protesters.His resignation automatically dissolved the Cabinet, leaving an administrative vacuum. In a move bring back stability, president Rajapaksa reappointed Wickremesinghe on Thursday and swore in...
ASIA
International Business Times

Sri Lanka President Warns Of Racial Tensions Amid Economic Crisis

Sri Lanka's president urged people on Wednesday to reject what he called attempts to foment racial and religious disharmony, as clashes broke out in many parts of the country over the government's handling of a devastating economic crisis. Violent street protests killed eight people this week and even the resignation...
BUSINESS
US News and World Report

Sri Lanka Eases Curfew as New PM Begins Forming Cabinet

COLOMBO (Reuters) -Sri Lanka lifted a nationwide curfew for 12 hours on Saturday, further easing tight curbs as new Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe made first his cabinet appointments after clashes between pro- and anti-government groups killed nine people. More than a month of predominantly peaceful protests against the government turned...
U.K.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
World
Country
India
Country
Sri Lanka
Reuters

Mexico detains almost 6,000 foreign migrants in four days

MEXICO CITY, April 25 (Reuters) - Mexico detained almost 6,000 foreign migrants in a four-day span, the country's National Migration Institute (INM) said on Monday. The majority of the 5,688 migrants detained from April 21 to 24 were found in safe houses, trailers, or hidden in bus compartments or truck cabins, the INM said in a statement.
IMMIGRATION
The Guardian

Sri Lankan president ‘Gota’ clings on to power despite violent protests and new PM

They have called it “Gota Go Village”. Here, on what was once an empty stretch of lawn outside the office of the Sri Lankan prime minister, on Colombo’s seafront Galle Face promenade, a thriving community has sprung up. There are tents, food stalls, a library, a memorial, art installations, stages for music and speeches, and even the beginnings of a small farm growing vegetables and fruit from recently planted trees. Nearby, a patch has been set aside to cultivate rice.
ADVOCACY
AFP

Crisis-hit Sri Lanka lifts curfew for Buddhist festival

Sri Lankan authorities lifted a nationwide curfew Sunday for an important Buddhist festival, with celebrations muted as the island weathers a worsening economic crisis. Sunday marks Vesak, the most important religious event on Sri Lanka's calendar, which celebrates Buddha's birth, enlightenment and death.
WORLD
Reuters

Biden seeks to keep China in focus by welcoming ASEAN leaders

WASHINGTON, May 11 (Reuters) - President Joe Biden will host Southeast Asian leaders in Washington this week, seeking to show his administration remains focused on the Indo-Pacific and the long-term challenge of China despite the Ukraine crisis. A two-day summit with the 10-nation Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) begins...
FOREIGN POLICY
Reuters

Britain says Russia has lost a third of its forces in Ukraine

LONDON (Reuters) -Russia has probably lost around a third of the ground forces it deployed to Ukraine and its offensive in the Donbas region “has lost momentum and fallen significantly behind schedule”, British military intelligence said on Sunday. “Despite small-scale initial advances, Russia has failed to achieve substantial...
POLITICS
freightwaves.com

Russia’s isolation deepens as shipping lines make final port calls

Russia’s ocean container imports continue to collapse as shipping lines wind down the last remnants of their services to the country’s ports. Russia — now effectively a pariah within Western logistics circles — still has cargo import options. Yet the loss of virtually all of its ocean shipping links makes obtaining consumer goods and components much more difficult.
INDUSTRY
nationalinterest.org

Operation Claw-Lock: The Iran-Turkey Contest for Iraq Heats Up

Turkey and Iran are heading toward a zero-sum game in Iraq. Turkey launched Operation Claw-Lock, the latest of its military operations targeting the Kurdish Workers’ Party (PKK) in Iraqi Kurdistan, on April 17, 2022. The operation coincides with an Iraqi military push to establish control over Sinjar, a region in which PKK-aligned militias operate. Claw-Lock also comes amid renewed Turkish-Kurdistan Democratic Party (KDP) efforts to build a gas pipeline linking Iraqi Kurdistan to Turkey. All three events impact Iranian interests, something Iran and its Iraqi proxies have not failed to miss.
MIDDLE EAST
Reuters

Reuters

435K+
Followers
327K+
Post
207M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy