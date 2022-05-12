ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Culver City, CA

Soul Kitchen Coming to Culver City

By Staff Report
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBernie’s Soul Kitchen coming to former Smitty’s Famous Fish & Chicken space. Culver City recently lost Smitty’s Famous Fish & Chicken but, as reported by Toddrickallen.com, Culver City has a new restaurant to look forward...

Michelin-star Japanese restaurant Shunji moves to Santa Monica

Los Angeles Times restaurant critic Bill Addison refers to Shunji Nakao as one of the quiet architects of LA’s sushi culture. Arriving in the city in 1984, he was one of the original chefs at Matsuhisa before leaving to open Asanebo in Studio City with his brother. In 2012, he opened Shunji on Sawtelle in the former space occupied by a defunct chain restaurant in the shape of a chili bowl. Nakao recently relocated the restaurant to Ocean Boulevard in Santa Monica.
SANTA MONICA, CA
10 Things To Do For This Saturday in L.A. [5-14-2022]

Saturday is going to be a hot one (as in 90+ in and around the southland), but if you can brave the blistering heat, there’s plenty to see and do. Below you’ll find our top three picks for today (May 14) in Los Angeles, followed by a bullet list of seven other quick ideas to consider. Whatever you end up doing, even if it’s just sitting on your couch soaking up the A/C, I hope enjoy your day!
LOS ANGELES, CA
LA’s New Hidden Burger Spot Grills Right on a Public Golf Course

The green deck that hangs on the back of the pro shop at Bixby Village Golf Course in Long Beach ebbs and flows with people across an afternoon. The low clouds and coastal breezes mean customers linger longer, popping open cans of cheap beer and swapping stories about life on the course. There’s no fancy clubhouse at this 42-year-old nine-hole par three course, just friends laughing, reliving old tales, and hanging out. Stay long enough, and one of Dave Trepanier’s burgers will find its way in front of you, too.
LONG BEACH, CA
6740 E Almada Street

Welcome to this charming 4-bedroom 2-bath turnkey family home nestled on a family-friendly, tree-lined street in one of the most sought-after neighborhoods in Long Beach. The well-manicured, drought-resistant front yard leads into your bright and airy home which is an entertainers dream with its open floor plan that includes a large kitchen, dining room and two living spaces. The primary bedroom has an en-suite bathroom and there are 3 other good size bedrooms.
LONG BEACH, CA
Team Behind Dear John’s Opening Seafood Spot in Marina del Rey

Marina del Rey’s burgeoning waterfront is getting yet another restaurant and this one is special as reported by Eater Los Angeles. The team behind Culver City’s Dear John’s have taken the space where the Chart House restaurant used to be and are planning a new restaurant that should open by the end of the year.
MARINA DEL REY, CA
Landmark Theater Closing in Former Westside Pavillion

The Landmark Pico theater at the former Westside Pavillion will soon be closing, the company has announced. The longtime theater was a pioneer in the luxury movie-going experience, being one of the first cinemas in Los Angeles to offer alcoholic beverages, gourmet food and sofa seating. The company announced the...
LOS ANGELES, CA
LA’s Giant Pancake Destination the Griddle Reopens on Sunset After Two Years

The most famous breakfast restaurant in Los Angeles is returning to its Sunset Boulevard home on Saturday, May 14. The Griddle, known for its long morning lines and its car tire-sized pancakes, is reopening at 7916 Sunset this week after operating as an itinerant brunch option for much of the past two years. Now the restaurant is back at its cozy corner, ready to serve customers from the big booths and wide tables inside.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Jack’s Whittier Resturant

Many places here in the City are known for many things but nothing beats breakfast here at Jack’s in Whittier. This little restaurant might be on everyone’s list here in Whittier to come and eat. The place stands out with a big sign and also the architecture of the places gives out throwback vibes. Nevertheless, the inside looks like those dinners in movies and has bland colors which bring our excitement. The place is so small, but looks like it is able to fit a good crowd of hungry people. Also, if you’re looking to try the place out make sure to come early because this place is constantly busy.
WHITTIER, CA
Popular Palisades Restaurant Turns 50

A popular Pacific Palisades restaurant turned 50 this year. Gladstone’s Malibu, the venerable staple beachside restaurant, announced their celebration of 50 years in business on their Instagram page on March 26. The restaurant has been in business since 1972. The post said, “Gladstones is celebrating 50 YEARS !!! Join...
MALIBU, CA
Top 5 Most Popular Coffee Shops in Los Angeles, California

This list is based on prior customer reviews. L.A. is a metropolis that is always moving, even if only at a snail's pace on the road. While remaining on a network of freeways that crisscross the region allows passengers to bypass much of the city, they miss out on some of L.A.'s hidden beauties. Coffee, lots of coffee, ideally with a little break at one of the city's greatest coffee shops. A decent coffee spot is essential, whether it's combined with a delicious brunch or enjoyed as a noon break from work.
LOS ANGELES, CA
3 New Places to Visit in Ventura, California

Head to Ventura for a beach-lover’s paradise full of sun, sand and surf. Even if you’re not frolicking in the waves, this ocean community north of Los Angeles offers the perfect getaway full of unique dining and entertainment experiences. This new music venue aims to bring major musical...
VENTURA, CA
Weezer, 311 kick off three-day Beachlife Festival tonight in Redondo Beach

Live music and nostalgia take over Redondo Beach all weekend, as the Beachlife Festival kicks off tonight.Weezer and 311 kick off Friday night's festivities, while Smashing Pumpkins is Saturday's headliner. The Steve Miller Band will cap the festival off on Sunday. The festival's lineup is like a cruise through 90s hit radio, and includes Stone Temple Pilots, Sheryl Crow, UB40, Sugar Ray, Rita Wilson, and Ozomatli. The festival takes place along the Redondo Beach shoreline north of the pier, with performances starting at 1 p.m. Friday, and 11 a.m. on Saturday and Sunday. Attendees won't be required to show proof of COVID-19 vaccination and testing, and masking won't be required, but festival organizers are warning attendees that exposure remains an "inherent risk" in any large gathering.Tickets are still available, and start at $159. However, music lovers who want to avoid the crowds can livestream some performances at beachlifefestival.com.
REDONDO BEACH, CA

