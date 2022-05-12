ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Markets

EMERGING MARKETS-Asian FX, stocks tumble on soaring U.S. inflation

By Harshita Swaminathan
Reuters
Reuters
 3 days ago

* U.S. inflation above expectations * Philippines GDP grew 8.3% in Q1 - data * Indian rupee hits record low * Taiwan c.bank may cut GDP forecast * Indonesian stocks worst performers today By Harshita Swaminathan May 12 (Reuters) - Most Asian currencies sank on Thursday after U.S. inflation beat expectations, bolstering expectations of more aggressive rate hikes and strengthening the dollar, while stocks across the region also tumbled. The South Korean won led declines, dropping 1.1% while the Philippine peso shed 0.6%. The weakening of the peso came despite data showing the economy grew 8.3% in the first quarter of the year, beating expectations. "With GDP now back to pre-COVID levels and with inflation accelerating, we fully expect (the Philippine central bank) to hike policy rates at the 19 May meeting next week," analysts at ING said. Investors now await further details on incoming president Ferdinand Marcos Jr's economic team. India, which reports inflation data later in the day, saw its unit slide 0.5% to a new record low for the second time this week. A Reuters poll expects inflation to have surged to an 18-month high in April. U.S. consumer price inflation for April came in at 8.3%, marking a slight pullback from the 8.5% reported the previous month but still high enough to encourage the Federal Reserve to continue with its tightening stance. The inflation figures fuelled some choppy trading on U.S. bourses and the greenback overnight. "The buy-the-dip mentality has vanished as central banks flip from QE to QT, and investors face an ongoing war and China's zero-COVID policy. The result has been extreme cross-asset volatility," said Stephen Innes, managing partner at SPI Asset Management. "Worries of growth slowing, risks of inflationary expectations being de-anchored and tightening of financial conditions continue to undermine sentiments," analysts at Maybank said, flagging a risk-off sentiment. The Singapore dollar, Thai baht and Malaysian ringgit both retreated between 0.2% and 0.3%. U.S. yields briefly spiked above 3% after the inflation number but quickly fell back below. Asian bonds followed with benchmark yields in Singapore and Indonesia dipping 15 basis points each to 2.789% and 7.404%, respectively. The Taiwanese central bank also flagged it may cut its economic growth forecast for the island nation on the back of the Ukraine war and rising COVID-19 infection rates in the country. The Taiwan dollar weakened 0.3%, while Taiwanese stocks fell 1.7%. In keeping with the gloomy mood, other stocks in Asia broadly moved downward, with markets in Jakarta sliding over 2% to become the worst performers today. Thai stocks fell 1.3%, and Singapore stocks pulled back 0.8%. HIGHLIGHTS: ** Sri Lankan president to appoint new prime minister, cabinet this week ** Top drag on Taiwan stock index is Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing, down 1.3% Asia stock indexes and currencies at 0457 GMT COUNTRY FX RIC FX FX INDE STOCKS STOCKS DAILY % YTD % X DAILY YTD % % Japan +0.14 -11.3 <.N2 -1.41 -10.26 3 25> China <CNY=CFXS -0.43 -5.89 <.SS 0.17 -15.82 > EC> India -0.45 -4.20 <.NS -1.78 -8.50 EI> Indonesi -0.14 -2.23 <.JK -2.12 1.37 a SE> Malaysia -0.21 -5.02 <.KL 0.07 -0.67 SE> Philippi -0.55 -2.80 <.PS -0.52 -7.32 nes I> S.Korea <KRW=KFTC -1.07 -7.78 <.KS -1.00 -13.81 > 11> Singapor -0.26 -3.15 <.ST -0.75 2.50 e I> Taiwan -0.32 -7.08 <.TW -1.67 -13.61 II> Thailand -0.29 -3.89 <.SE -1.31 -3.94 TI> (Reporting by Harshita Swaminathan; Editing by Sam Holmes)

Comments / 0

Related
Reuters

CANADA FX DEBT-Canadian dollar hits 18-month low as global economic worries rise

(Adds dealer quotes and details throughout; updates prices) * Canadian dollar weakens 0.1% against greenback * Trades in a range of 1.2978 to 1.3047 * Price of U.S. oil rises 0.4% * Canadian bond yields fall across curve By Fergal Smith TORONTO, May 12 (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar extended recent declines against its U.S. counterpart on Thursday as investors grew more worried about the global economy and the Bank of Canada played down prospects of interest rates rising by more than half a percentage point in any one move. The loonie was trading 0.6% lower at 1.3070 to the greenback, or 76.51 U.S. cents, after touching its weakest level since November 2020 at 1.3076. "The Canadian dollar is caught along with other commodity currencies in a risk-off loop," said Rahim Madhavji, president at KnightsbridgeFX.com. Wall Street extended recent declines as investors worried that persistently high inflation could provoke increasingly aggressive policy tightening by the Federal Reserve. "Everyone is trying to figure out how high is inflation really running ... what is the Fed going to do and what are the longer-term prospects for the economy and oil prices," Madhavji said. The price of oil, one of Canada's major exports, rose as recession fears were offset by supply concerns and geopolitical tensions in Europe. U.S. crude prices settled 0.4% higher at $106.18 a barrel. Meanwhile, Bank of Canada Deputy Governor Toni Gravelle said the Canadian central bank's policy rate, at 1%, is "too stimulative" given soaring inflation and needs to return to more neutral levels "quickly." Still, it would not be easy to hike rates by 75 basis points in one go due to the unusually uncertain outlook, Gravelle added. Canadian government bond yields were lower across the curve, tracking the move in U.S. Treasuries. The 10-year hit its lowest level since May 2 at 2.888% before recovering slightly to 2.897%, down 10.7 basis points on the day. (Reporting by Fergal Smith Editing by Paul Simao)
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Stock#Inflation#Gross Domestic Product#Indian#Indonesian#Asian#Philippine#Ing#The Federal Reserve
Reuters

Saudi bourse rebounds; Aramco's profit soars 82% in Q1

May 15 (Reuters) - Saudi Arabia's stock market rebounded on Sunday, after a sharp decline in the previous session, while the Qatari index extended losses. Most Gulf stock markets lost ground last week reflecting investors' anxiety about fast-rising inflation that will drive a sharp rise in interest rates and put global economy growth at risk.
STOCKS
ohmymag.co.uk

Expert predicts that Europe could be plunged into a complete blackout for 10 days

Blackout and crisis preparedness expert Herbert Saurugg has recently warned against the complete power grid blackout that could plunge entire Europe into darkness. He predicts a widespread blackout could be lurking in the not too distant future and such an event can cause extremely chaotic conditions worldwide. However, those who are prepared for an emergency can definitely bridge the difficult days well.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Reuters

Turkey lays out demands as Finland, Sweden seek NATO membership

BERLIN, May 15 (Reuters) - Turkey's foreign minister said on Sunday that Sweden and Finland must stop supporting terrorist groups in their countries, provide clear security guarantees and lift export bans on Turkey as they seek membership in NATO. Speaking after a NATO foreign ministers meeting in Berlin, Mevlut Cavusoglu...
POLITICS
Reuters

IMF lifts weighting of dollar, Chinese yuan in SDR basket

BEIJING (Reuters) - The International Monetary Fund said on Saturday it has increased the weighting of the dollar and Chinese yuan in its review of the currencies that make up the valuation of its Special Drawing Rights (SDR), an international reserve asset. The review is the first since the yuan,...
ECONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
Malaysia
NewsBreak
Markets
Country
Philippines
Country
Thailand
Country
Singapore
Country
China
NewsBreak
U.S. Stocks
Country
Indonesia
NewsBreak
Business
Country
India
Country
Japan
Reuters

China further eases mortgage loan rate guidance to spur demand

BEIJING, May 15 (Reuters) - Chinese financial authorities on Sunday allowed a further cut in mortgage loan interest rates for some home buyers, in another push to prop up its property market and revive a flagging engine of the world's second-largest economy. For purchases of first homes, commercial banks can...
REAL ESTATE
Reuters

Britain says Russia has lost a third of its forces in Ukraine

LONDON (Reuters) -Russia has probably lost around a third of the ground forces it deployed to Ukraine and its offensive in the Donbas region “has lost momentum and fallen significantly behind schedule”, British military intelligence said on Sunday. “Despite small-scale initial advances, Russia has failed to achieve substantial...
POLITICS
Reuters

UniCredit, Citi consider swapping assets with Russian institutions - FT

(Reuters) - UniCredit SpA and Citigroup are exploring asset swaps with Russian financial institutions as western banks trying to avoid heavy writedowns as they exit Russia, the Financial Times said on Sunday. UniCredit has received several offers from Russian financial institutions to buy its local subsidiary since its chief executive,...
BUSINESS
Reuters

ECB policymaker says rates will rise 'very soon'

FRANKFURT, May 14 (Reuters) - The European Central Bank (ECB) will likely decide at its next meeting to end its stimulus programme in July, and raise interest rates "very soon" after that, ECB policymaker Pablo Hernández de Cos said on Saturday. The Spanish central bank governor was joining a...
BUSINESS
Reuters

Reuters

435K+
Followers
327K+
Post
207M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy