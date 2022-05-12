ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maple Grove, MN

Maple Grove approves plans for upgrades to older commercial building

By Alicia Miller
 3 days ago
At its May 2 meeting, the Maple Grove City Council approved development plans for Homestead Corners to revamp an existing building located at the southwest corner of the intersection of Weaver Lake Road and Elm Creek Boulevard.

Economic Development Manager Brett Angell presented the council with the development plan for Homestead Corners, built in 1988.

In mid-2021, the applicant acquired the building that currently houses JC’s Bar and Grill, along with Batteries Plus Bulbs, the UPS Store and more.

Angell said there are proposed upgrades to the exterior of the building, which include changes to the color and material, removal and replacement of existing gables, new awning materials, and repairs and improvements to the existing sidewalk and masonry.

The existing greenish-gray areas of the building would be changed to a dark blue colored board material. The building would have a black accent trim and awning roofing.

Angell said the applicant proposes to alter the parking lot area to accommodate a new drive-thru user on the east side of the property, resulting in 13 fewer parking spaces.

He added the drive-thru lane would allow for the stacking of 12 vehicles.

“I think one of the intents they are looking at is they want to enhance this corner due to the traffic,” Angell said of the applicant and the proposal. “Obviously, this is one of our busier intersections.”

Councilor Karen Jaeger asked, “Are the same tenants going to stay in there?”

Angell said there would be at least one tenant change where the drive-thru business would be located, but the majority of the tenants would be staying.

Mayor Steffenson said, “You are going to go from one tenant to two tenants it sounds like in the northeast portion of the building.”

Tom Cloutier, the applicant, said the area needs a lot of work. “When we bought the center, we knew that we would have to make some tough decisions,” he said. “We knew that there were a lot of leases in there that were coming up to be renewed.”

He said there were two empty spots vacant spaces, but those are been leased out.

Jaeger questioned how the parking situation would work as the parking lot can be busy now. Cloutier said, “Right now there is a parking issue. To have the current tenant mix, JC’s in the center, would have been very difficult.”

With the new plans, JC’s will be closed to make way for a Dunkin’ Donuts drive-thru and a medical user. A lease has already been signed with Dunkin’ Donuts.

Councilor Judy Hanson said, “I think this is going to be a really nice face lift for that corner. It is quite dated. I like the choices you’ve made.” Councilors Phil Leith and Jaeger agreed.

In other action, the council:

PROCLAIMED May 15 as Peace Officers Memorial Day and May 15 to 21 as Police Week.

ACCEPTED a $24,000 donation of equipment from Dick’s Sporting Goods for the Maple Grove Police Department and Maple Grove Fire Department. The equipment included exercise bikes, a treadmill, kettlebells, adjustable dumbbells, and a workout bench, which replace older equipment.

