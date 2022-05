The Milwaukee Bucks are now one win away from making to the Eastern Conference Finals for the second consecutive season. They still however, have to get past a tough Boston Celtics team in the sixth meeting of this 2022 NBA Playoffs second round series on Friday. Tipoff for Game 6 is set for 4:30 p.m. PT/ 7:30 p.m. PT on Friday, May 13 Fiserv Forum with a live broadcast on ESPN.

MILWAUKEE, WI ・ 1 DAY AGO