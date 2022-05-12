Rockford Veterans Memorial looking to break ground in May

With the goal to honor and respect the memories and legacies of Rockford area veterans, the Rockford Lions Club will construct a Veterans Memorial this summer with hopes of breaking ground in May. The memorial will honor the six branches of the military - Air Force, Army, Coast Guard, Marines, Navy and the new branch of Space Force.

“It’s not just for the ones killed in action, ours is to honor and remember [everyone],” Rockford Lions Club President Marsha White said.

The Rockford Veterans Memorial will be located at the north end of Riverside Park. There will be an adjacent parking lot for visitors. It will be located so that if visitors go to Elmwood Cemetery and look down the hill they will be able to see the memorial.

Organizers wanted to make sure that the memorial was in a quiet and reflective area where the circle of dedication stones with the flags of each branch could be visited in peace.

The plans for the memorial include shrubbery and places to sit, as well as historical 18th-century bricks that will form the outside ring of the memorial that was donated by the city.

Once built, the city and Rockford Lions Club will maintain the memorial.

“I thought of this as a really coming together piece for the community and something the Lions could be known forever for since their name will be on that plaque,” White said.

Originally when the memorial was designed it was without the branch of the Space Force, but once the committee realized they were missing a branch it was added to the plans. With the current budget, the sixth branch will have a spot and base put into place at the same time as all the other branches but might need to have its stone and flag put up in a second phase once the money is obtained.

The city of Rockford is pitching into the project. The Rockford Lions have been planning for the memorial for around six years. Their first planned location had some structural problems and had to be changed.

The memorial committee of seven from the Rockford Lions Club has been in charge of the planning and fundraising with a goal of raising $125,000 for the project. There has already been $130,000 in pre-committed funding and Bankwest has announced it will match the first $10,000 in donations from the Rockford-Greenfield area businesses and residents.

While all donation amounts are accepted, those who wish to be recognized at the site must contribute at the top two levels. The levels include the Friends Level ($500-$999), Honor Level ($1,000-$2,499), Builder Lever ($2,500-$4,999) and Founder Level ($5,000 or more). The Rockford Veterans Memorial is a non-profit.

“Most towns have [veterans memorials] and we were missing ours,” White said. “I hope [visitors] see it as another attribute to the community and are thinking of others and wanting to honor them.”

The committee hopes the memorial will be done in the fall. A public ribbon-cutting ceremony will be planned at a later date.

For more information on the memorial or to donate go to rockfordvetmemorial.com.