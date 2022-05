One of the prime objectives of the NASA 2020 Perseverance mission is to collect a diverse cache of rock samples for eventual return to Earth. Among the highest priority rocks to sample are those that make up the well-preserved delta located on the western side of Jezero Crater. This delta was one of the key features that drew researchers to this landing site in their search for ancient Martian life. A close examination of deltaic rocks is essential for understanding their depositional environment and determining whether this paleoenvironment may have been habitable.

