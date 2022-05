HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - After a nice start to your Friday, some scattered storms could plague us this afternoon. Take your umbrellas with you today. Most of us will wake up to sunshine and temperatures near 60, but clouds will quickly increase by lunchtime. Our best chances for showers and storms, which look to stay widely scattered, will happen this afternoon and early tonight. Highs top out in the low 80s. While some of those storms could be strong, we are not expecting anything severe.

WHITESBURG, KY ・ 2 DAYS AGO