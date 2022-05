NEW YORK -- The National Hockey League today confirmed national broadcast details for the following 2022 Stanley Cup Playoffs First Round games scheduled on Sunday:. • The start time for Game 7 of the First Round series between the Pittsburgh Penguins and New York Rangers is set for 7 p.m. ET on Sunday, May 15, in New York. The game will be televised on TBS in the U.S. In Canada, the game will be broadcast on Sportsnet East, Sportsnet Ontario, Sportsnet Pacific and SN360.

NHL ・ 1 DAY AGO