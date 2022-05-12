ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Allentown, PA

Theater Review: Laugh a lot with ‘Spamalot’ at Civic

By PAUL WILLISTEIN pwillistein@tnonline.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the article“Spamalot” rhymes with laugh a lot. And laugh a lot you will at “Spamalot,” through May 22, Civic Theatre of Allentown. As one attendee said after the May 6 opening night performance seen for this review: “This is just what we need now.”. I couldn’t...

8 DAYS A WEEK: Your look at Valley Arts

Joe Jackson, 8 p.m. May 13, Miller Symphony Hall, Allentown. The English musician and singer-songwriter is known for the New Wave hits, “Is She Really Going Out with Him?” (1979), “Steppin’ Out” (1982) and “Breaking Us In Two” (1982). He has recorded 20 studio albums, some of which include classical and jazz compositions, and received five Grammy Award nominations. Jackson’s tour, “Sing, You Sinners!,” has the same band lineup as for his last tour, “Four Decade” (2019), and his last album, “Fool” (2019): Teddy Kumpel, guitar, vocals; Graham Maby, bass, vocals, and Doug Yowell, drums, vocals, electronics. The concert, with a solo set by Jackson, includes songs from his career and new material. “We’ve been dealing with two viruses over the past two years, and the worst, the one we really need to put behind us, is fear. Love is the opposite of fear. So, if you love live music, come out and support it!,” says Jackson. Tickets: Miller Symphony Hall box office, 23 N. Sixth St., Allentown; www.millersymphonyhall.org; 610-432-6715.
ALLENTOWN, PA
114th Bach Festival: Live in Bethlehem with Greg Funfgeld

It’s the 114th Bach Festival. The impetus for the Bach Choir of Bethlehem, the United States’ oldest choir continuously performing the music of Johann Sebastian Bach, was from a Moravian church organist and a scion of Bethlehem Steel. The Steel is gone. The Bach Choir is still standing.
BETHLEHEM, PA
2022 Bethlehem Bach Festival schedule May 13, 14, 20, 21

The Bach Choir of Bethlehem & Bach Festival Orchestra presents the “2022 Bethlehem Bach Festival.”. The festival is led by Greg Funfgeld, Bach Choir of Bethlehem Artistic Director and Conductor. Also performing is the Bel Canto Youth Chorus of the Bach Choir of Bethlehem, with Joy Hirokawa, Founder and...
BETHLEHEM, PA
CORRECTION

Moravians & Mushrooms – Celebrating the Legacy of Lewis David von Schweinitz. In our May 11 issue, we mistakenly posted this event under the wrong date. The information below is correct. We apologize for our error and any inconvenience it may have caused. Sunday, May 15 at 12:30 p.m....
BETHLEHEM, PA
Craig A. Wilt Sr.

Craig A. Wilt Sr., 59, of Germansville, died May 8, 2022, in his home. He was the husband of Samantha K. (Rex) Wilt. Born July 31, 1962, in Allentown, he was the son of the late Sherwood P. and Jane E. (Owens) Wilt. A mechanic at Western Lehigh Transport, formerly...
GERMANSVILLE, PA
William M. Herishko

William M. “Bill” Herishko, 81, of Allentown, died May 6, 2022, in Cornerstone Living, New Tripoli. He was the loving husband of Mary Ann (Griffith) Herishko, with whom he celebrated 56 years of marriage on May 29, 2021. Born in Allentown, he was a son of the late...
ALLENTOWN, PA
Garden club youth, Girl Scouts create nature projects

The Parkland Garden Youth Club’s goal is to promote an interest and love of nature in youth. Debbie Barhight is chairwoman of the youth club which currently has teamed up with Girl Scout Troop 6142. The club was busy this past winter with nature related projects. The girls pressed...
ALLENTOWN, PA
Allentown West Rotary Club meets at Parkland Library

The Allentown West Rotary Club met on April 20 at Parkland Community Library, South Whitehall. President Gail Micca greeted the well-attended gathering. Member Ralph Witcher gave the opening prayer and closed with the following:. “The best way to win a war is never start one.”. Snacks were provided by The...
ALLENTOWN, PA
Kuhnsville Lions Club has chicken barbecue fundraiser

The Kuhnsville Lions Club were adding a pleasant aroma around the pavilion on April 30 at Jordan UCC, South Whitehall. Members of the club were once again barbecuing chickens at the grove for their annual fundraiser. For a small cost patrons would be treated to half a chicken, baked potato,...
SOUTH WHITEHALL TOWNSHIP, PA
Michael DelPriore receives PSEA Presidential Legacy Award

Assistant Director of Facilities for Salisbury Township School District Michael DelPriore received a Presidential Legacy Award from the Pennsylvania State Education Association at a dinner at Bear Creek Resort April 22. DelPriore has been with the school district since 1982. Utility Maintenance Crew member Scott Marshall gave a speech at...
SALISBURY TOWNSHIP, OH

