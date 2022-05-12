ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minor league report: Penguins drop Game 1 to Thunderbirds

By Seth Rorabaugh
Tribune-Review
 3 days ago
Goaltender Tommy Nappier made 23 saves on 26 shots for the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins in a 4-1 road loss to the Springfield Thunderbirds in Game 1 of an Atlantic Division semifinal series at the MassMutual Center in Springfield, Mass. on Wednesday.

Forward Felix Robert scored the lone goal for Wilkes-Barre/Scranton. Springfield goaltender Charlie Lindgren made 50 saves on 51 shots to record the first postseason win in the history of that franchise.

Highlights:

Game 2 of the best-of-five series, at Springfield, is scheduled for Thursday, 7:05 p.m.

Tribune-Review

Penguins forward Sidney Crosby ruled out for Game 6

Penguins forward Sidney Crosby will not play in Game 6 of his team’s first-round playoff series against the New York Rangers at PPG Paints Arena on Friday. Coach Mike Sullivan announced Crosby’s status following Friday’s morning skate and indicated Crosby took to the ice before the skate, working out with skating and skills development coach Ty Hennes.
