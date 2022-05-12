Minor league report: Penguins drop Game 1 to Thunderbirds

Goaltender Tommy Nappier made 23 saves on 26 shots for the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins in a 4-1 road loss to the Springfield Thunderbirds in Game 1 of an Atlantic Division semifinal series at the MassMutual Center in Springfield, Mass. on Wednesday.

Forward Felix Robert scored the lone goal for Wilkes-Barre/Scranton. Springfield goaltender Charlie Lindgren made 50 saves on 51 shots to record the first postseason win in the history of that franchise.

Game 2 of the best-of-five series, at Springfield, is scheduled for Thursday, 7:05 p.m.

