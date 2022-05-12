ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Weekend closures planned along westbound Foothill (210) Freeway

By City News Service Inc.
HeySoCal
 3 days ago
| Photo courtesy of Coolcaesar/Wikimedia Commons (CC BY-SA 3.0)

Caltrans Wednesday announced an upcoming 55-hour weekend closure of parts of the westbound Foothill (210) Freeway to the westbound State Route 118 connector in the San Fernando Valley so crews can perform paving work.

The agency advised residents and local businesses near the freeway that they may experience noise, vibrations and dust associated with the construction work.

The work is scheduled to begin at 10 p.m. Friday and stretch through 5 a.m. Monday.

Caltrans announced the following closures:

— the westbound 210 to the westbound SR-118 connector;

— one lane closed between the Osborne Street/Foothill Boulevard off-ramp and SR-118, and

— the westbound Paxton Street off-ramp.

Motorists were advised to expect delays and to consider alternate routes. The closures are subject to weather conditions and could be changed, Caltrans said.

The work is part of a $135.5 million project replacing all lanes of the 210 with new pavement from Wheatland Avenue to the Golden State (5) Freeway. It is funded by the state’s Road Repair and Accountability Act of 2017.

Overhead signage, traffic loop detectors, center median barriers and guard rails are also being upgraded.

SEATTLE, WA
HeySoCal

Los Angeles, CA
