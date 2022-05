No vehicles will be charged to enter Greater Manchester’s new clean air zone if the government agrees, Andy Burnham has confirmed, three months after he paused the scheme which had been set to levy fees on older buses, lorries and taxis.The new proposals will instead see more incentives offered for drivers and businesses to replace high emissions vehicles, including grants and potential tax breaks, the region’s mayor said.“The red line is we will not accept a charging clean air zone in Greater Manchester,” Mr Burnham said in a statement. “If that is what the government wants, it will have to...

TRAFFIC ・ 1 DAY AGO