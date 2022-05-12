ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fundraiser seeks to help pay for travel for Kristin Smart’s family as trial nears

By Rick Chambers
KTLA
 3 days ago

Decades after the disappearance of Kristin Smart, her alleged killer and his father are going on trial next month, and friends and supporters are rallying behind her family.

The Smart family will face significant travel expenses when the trial of Paul and Ruben Flores begins in June, and a GoFundMe has been created to help them shoulder the burden , as the trial could continue into September.

Called the 26/26 campaign — May 26 marks the 26th anniversary of Smart’s disappearance — the effort wants to collect $20,000 for the family, though as organizer Dave Congalton notes, donors are encouraged to give “any amount of money you can.”

“We’re asking for $20,000, but wouldn’t it be sweet if we hit $26,000?” Congalton wrote.

Rick Chambers reports for the KTLA 5 News on May 11, 2022.

