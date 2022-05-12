ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Harris County, TX

27-year-old Harris Co. deputy dies after crashing into back of tractor-trailer stopped on Hwy. 249

By Privacy Policy
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) — A Harris County deputy’s vehicle hit the back of a stopped 18-wheeler on Highway 249, causing the law enforcement unit to basically tear apart in what the sheriff called a “pretty horrific impact.”. The critically-injured deputy was then rushed to a...

montgomerycountypolicereporter.com

Comments / 0

Related
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com

MOTORCYCLE SLAMS INTO BACK OF PORSCHE KILLING MOTORCYCLIST

Houston police are investigating a fatal crash at 9000 North Freeway (North Interstate Highway 45) at about 12:45 a.m. Friday. The identity of the deceased male, 47, is pending verification by the Harris County Institute of Forensic Sciences. HPD Vehicular Crimes Division Sergeant P. Pham and Officer F. Flynn reported:
HOUSTON, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
City
Houston, TX
County
Harris County, TX
City
Jersey Village, TX
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
Harris County, TX
Crime & Safety
bluebonnetnews.com

LP truck driver, passenger vehicle driver survive dangerous crash near Hardin

A crash between an Alford LP Gas truck and a passenger vehicle nearly ended in tragedy on Friday, May 13, after the liquified propane truck rolled over after striking a tree on SH 146 just south of CR 2089 between Hardin and Moss Hill. Both vehicles were southbound on SH 146 when they were involved in a collision, according to DPS Trooper Corey Prantil, though both drivers reportedly gave different accounts of how the accident happened.
HARDIN, TX
KHOU

Body of shooting victim found on East Freeway feeder road

CHANNELVIEW, Texas — The body of a man was found lying in an east Houston roadway late Thursday, and investigators are working to find out what led to his death. A driver was in the 14000 block of the I-10 East Freeway feeder road near Freeport Boulevard when they came upon the body and called 911, according to investigators the Harris County Sheriff's Office.
HOUSTON, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ed Harris
Person
Robert Adam
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tractor#Motorcycle Crash#Harris Co#Ktrk#Cy Woods High School
KHOU

19-year-old arrested, charged in connection with high school seniors found dead in The Woodlands

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Texas — A 19-year-old has been arrested after two Woodlands High School students were found dead earlier this month. The suspect has been identified as Abdulbaaith Adewale. He has been charged with two counts of manufacture or delivery of a controlled substance causing death or serious bodily injury after fentanyl was found in the teens' systems.
THE WOODLANDS, TX
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com

MONTGOMERY COUNTY JUDGE KEOUGH POSTS WARNING SIGN FOR CRIMINALS ENTERING MONTGOMERY COUNTY

Montgomery County Judge Mark Keough has erected a sign using his campaign funds to warn criminals coming into Montgomery County that Montgomery County Prosecutes. Every week several criminals who have open warrants from Harris County are arrested in Montgomery County. Just in the past ten days over twenty arrests were for warrants out of Harris County. Some of those also involved new charges in Montgomery County. On April 5th, 2022, Oak Ridge and Shenandoah pursued a carjacking suspect. He drove south on I-45 to Spring Creek Turn-around under I-45 where he gave up. During the arrest, he asked the officers if he would get a PR Bond. It was then he learned that Harris County was across the creek and he was in Montgomery County at which time tears began to flow. Jacoby Devante Smith. 17, of Houston, remains in the Montgomery County Jail with three aggravated robbery charges and one unauthorized use of a motor vehicle charge. He is being held with no bond. He was also facing charges in Harris County for having a weapon and unauthorized use of a motor vehicle. For that, his bond had been set at $15 and $2500. He is due back in court on May 31, 2022. Judge Keough said he wants to get the message to criminals entering the county that Montgomery County does prosecute.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
thekatynews.com

The Harris County Institute of Forensic Sciences Need the Public’s Help in Identifying the Deceased

Law Enforcement Agency and Case Number: Houston Police Dept: 0611150-22Q NamUs.gov: https://www.namus.gov/UnidentifiedPersons/Case#/91236. Recovery Location: 2104 Canal Street, Houston, TX 77003. Demographic Description:. Sex: Male. Height: 5’6”. Weight: 158 lbs. Age: Adult (middle age) Race: White or Hispanic. ADDITIONAL IDENTIFIERS:. The decedent was found near railroad tracks with traumatic injuries....
HARRIS COUNTY, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy