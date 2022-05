A strange celestial phenomena will take place this weekend, and if you can stay up a little later than usual, you'll get to take in a pretty remarkable site. In a nutshell, the earth will block out the sun's rays on the moon, but you'll still be able to see it. Blue light will be blocked but red rays still get through, making the moon appear very dark red in color - hence the name 'Blood Moon'.

