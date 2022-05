WILLISTON, N.D. - While drone operators showcase their usefulness in western North Dakota, officials building a statewide drone network are now moving east. The Northern Plains UAS Test Site is developing Vantis, a drone network that will allow them to fly beyond visual line of site. With the infrastructure completed in Williams and McKenzie Counties, Executive Director Trevor Woods says they will be building infrastructure in the Grand Forks area. He adds that drones have only scratched the surface of what they can provide to industries.

ELECTRONICS ・ 1 DAY AGO