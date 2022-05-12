ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aegon first-quarter operating result rises 7%, U.S. claims improve

By Reuters Staff
AMSTERDAM, May 12 (Reuters) - Aegon NV, the Dutch insurer with significant operations in the United States, reported a better-than-expected 7% rise in first-quarter operating result to 463 million euros ($486 million), citing better U.S. claims and increased fees.

Analysts had seen the operating result coming in at 428 million euros for the three months ended on March 31, according to a company-compiled poll.

