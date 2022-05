The contentious issue of food truck inspections was back before Ironton City Council on Thursday, this time with more options for vendors. In January, the city council passed an ordinance that required food trucks to pay a $50 application fee and a $250 fire inspection fee. Under the new ordinance, the cost of the inspection is based on the number of days the vendor wants a license. An inspection good for one year is $200, for 14 days of operation is $120, for three days is $50 and for one day, it is $20.

IRONTON, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO