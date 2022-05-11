ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buhl, ID

Elna H. Chandler

 3 days ago

Elna H. Chandler,91, of Buhl, Idaho passed away May 6, 2022

Norman Crofts

Norman Jay Crofts, 90, passed away peacefully on May 12, 2022, at his home with his loving and devoted wife of 69 years by his side. Norm was born October 2, 1931, in Firth, Idaho. Norm is the oldest of Afton Estes and Mary Elizabeth Crofts’ seven children. After spending his early years in Patterson, Idaho, where he attended a one-room schoolhouse, Norm’s family relocated to the Firth area. While in high school, Norm was introduced to Deon Anderson. Norm and Deon both enjoyed playing the clarinet, and occasionally played together in the community. After high school graduation, a semester of Ricks College, and a two-year mission in Hawaii, Norm and Deon were married (10 days after his mission release) on March 6, 1953, in the Idaho Falls Temple. They were blessed with five children.
IDAHO FALLS, ID
Robert E. “Bob” Doucet

Robert E. “Bob” Doucet, 84, of Idaho Falls, passed away May 9, 2022, at MorningStar Senior Living Center. A gathering will be held on Friday, May 13, 2022, from 1:30 p.m. until 2:00 p.m. A memorial services will follow at 2:00 p.m., both at Wood Funeral Home East Side, 963 South Ammon Road.
IDAHO FALLS, ID
Robert (Bob) Theodore Offermann Jr.

Robert (Bob) Theodore Offermann Jr., 66, of Idaho Falls, passed away on May 8, 2022, in the presence of his loved ones at Turtle and Crane Assisted Living. Born on December 7, 1955, in Lisbon, North Dakota, Bob was the eldest son of Robert Theodore Offermann, Sr. and Darlene Ruth Nelson Offermann. He grew up on the family farm in eastern North Dakota until he graduated from Sheldon High School. Bob earned his Bachelor’s degree in Business Management from North Dakota State University in 1978.
IDAHO FALLS, ID
Bingham County Historical Museum opens after 2 year closure due to pandemic

BLACKFOOT — The Bingham County Historical Museum has reopened its doors after a long hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic. In March 2020, Gov. Brad Little declared a stay-at-home order due to rapidly climbing COVID-19 cases, forcing people to abandon their workplaces and leaving many businesses suddenly vacant. “When...
BINGHAM COUNTY, ID
The types of birds that will fly through eastern Idaho, and how you can attract them to your yard

Living the Wild Life is brought to you by Paragon Men's Health, which offers men with erectile dysfunction new hope for a more satisfying life. Its pulse wave therapy is proven to have an 87% success rate. Paragon Men's Health focuses on caring for your needs, earning your trust and doing it privately for you with dignity. If you or someone you love would like to learn more, schedule a free consultation today. Locations in Idaho Falls, Boise, Lubbock, Texas, and Phoenix.
IDAHO FALLS, ID
One California man sentenced for Pocatello construction site burglary

POCATELLO — One of the two Los Angeles men arrested in connection to multiple January Pocatello job site burglaries has been sentenced to probation. Jobsan Enoc Garcia Baca, 20, has been sentenced to five years of felony probation for two counts of grand theft by District Judge Javier Gabiola. The probation carries with it a 120-day discretionary prison sentence.
POCATELLO, ID
Thousands gather at Idaho State Capitol in Boise for abortion rights rally

BOISE (Idaho Capital Sun) — Thousands of people gathered at the Idaho State Capitol in downtown Boise on Saturday morning for an abortion rights rally staged as advocates brace for a U.S. Supreme Court ruling that would lead to abortion being criminalized in Idaho. Planned Parenthood Alliance Advocates, the...
Pedestrian pathway improvements scheduled for Idaho Falls street

The following is a news release from the city of Idaho Falls. Public Works is pleased to announce improvements to the pedestrian pathway along South Capital Avenue from its intersection with Pancheri Drive north to Short Street. Construction will begin next week. Traffic control will consist of closures to the...
IDAHO FALLS, ID
A Feel Good Friday surprise for a man working to keep families healthy

EastIdahoNews.com and Ashley Furniture HomeStore in Idaho Falls and Pocatello are partnering to honor people in our community for Feel Good Friday. Every week, we surprise someone deserving of special recognition. We received an email a few days ago about a man named Dan who lives in Idaho Falls. The...
IDAHO FALLS, ID
Rigby man sentenced to 3 months in jail and probation for killing infant son

RIGBY — A man who pleaded guilty to causing the death of a three-month-old infant has been sentenced to 90 days in county jail. Dillon Hunter Butikofer, 20, pleaded guilty to a felony for voluntary manslaughter, according to court records. In addition to the three-month prison sentence, he received 10 years of felony probation with a 180-day discretionary prison sentence from District Judge Stevan Thompson.
RIGBY, ID
Idaho Falls Fire Department’s ‘Fill the Boot’ fundraiser breaks another record

IDAHO FALLS – The Idaho Falls Fire Department’s annual “Fill the Boot” event has broken its fundraising record for the second year in a row. The fundraiser, held at the intersection of Hitt Road and 17th Street had local firefighters hitting the streets with boots in hand asking pedestrians, motorists, and other passersby to donate to the Muscular Dystrophy Association on May 6th and 7th.
IDAHO FALLS, ID
Pocatello man charged with a felony after dropping baby on concrete

POCATELLO — A local man was arrested for allegedly injuring a baby following a gun-related incident mere hours after a shooting last week that left two Pocatello police officers hospitalized. Bryson J. Stoltz, 19, faces a felony charge for allegedly dropping a child while video recording a police investigation.
POCATELLO, ID
I.F. Public Library and Bonneville County Library District split over budget; new Ammon library in the works

IDAHO FALLS – The fate of the annual service agreement between the Idaho Falls Public Library and the Bonneville County Library District has been determined. During a meeting on May 3, the county library district voted 3-2 in favor of not renewing the contract and as result, the district is planning to open a new library in Ammon this fall.
AMMON, ID
UPDATE: Suspect eludes police; shelter in place order lifted

IDAHO FALLS — Authorities are searching for a male suspect in the 100 block of 15th Street and 16th Street in Idaho Falls. Idaho Falls Police spokeswoman Jessica Clements said an officer in the area spotted a wanted subject shortly after 8 p.m. Thursday. Before he could be apprehended, the suspect, who has not been named, fled on foot.
IDAHO FALLS, ID

