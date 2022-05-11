Elna H. Chandler

Norman Jay Crofts, 90, passed away peacefully on May 12, 2022, at his home with his loving and devoted wife of 69 years by his side. Norm was born October 2, 1931, in Firth, Idaho. Norm is the oldest of Afton Estes and Mary Elizabeth Crofts’ seven children. After spending his early years in Patterson, Idaho, where he attended a one-room schoolhouse, Norm’s family relocated to the Firth area. While in high school, Norm was introduced to Deon Anderson. Norm and Deon both enjoyed playing the clarinet, and occasionally played together in the community. After high school graduation, a semester of Ricks College, and a two-year mission in Hawaii, Norm and Deon were married (10 days after his mission release) on March 6, 1953, in the Idaho Falls Temple. They were blessed with five children.

IDAHO FALLS, ID ・ 1 DAY AGO