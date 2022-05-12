ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portland, OR

PPB: Suspect hospitalized after shooting at cars, pedestrians

By Michaela Bourgeois, Hailey Dunn, Jenny Young
KOIN 6 News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1KeRN1_0fbHHAOL00

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – A man is in police custody at a hospital after he allegedly shot at pedestrians and cars in Southeast Portland late Wednesday night, officials said.

Around 9:15 p.m. the Portland Police Bureau, along with the Special Emergency Reaction Team (SERT) and the Crisis Negotiation Team (CNT) responded to the call near 88th and Southeast Flavel Street.

Mother, 2 children found dead in Gresham murder-suicide

30-square-blocks of the Lents neighborhood went into lockdown Wednesday as authorities worked to bring the suspect into custody. Neighbors reportedly sheltered in place for an hour.

Officials said the suspect shot a car headed down Flavel, but that driver was only hurt by flying glass — not a bullet.

When police arrived at the scene they said the suspect was in the street suffering from a gunshot wound.

Around 10:30 p.m., SERT officers used ballistic armor to take the suspect into custody. He was taken to a nearby hospital with non-life threatening injuries from a gunshot wound. PPB said it is not clear how he was shot.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0D3UBF_0fbHHAOL00
Authorities seized a semiautomatic handgun after a man shot at pedestrians and cars in the Lents neighborhood on May 11, 2022 (Courtesy: PPB).

The suspect allegedly made several calls to police earlier in the day saying he was armed with a handgun. Officials said he also threatened to kill himself and the police.

Police seized a semiautomatic handgun from the suspect.

Man arrested after April murder in Madison South neighborhood

Officials say the suspect will be publicly identified after he is charged.

Nobody was seriously hurt in the shooting, and only one victim has been reported.

Anyone with information about this shooting is asked to contact crimetips@portlandoregon.gov and alert ECST and reference case number PP22-124957.

KOIN 6 News

KOIN 6 News

