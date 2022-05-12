ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brodhead, WI

Authorities issue Silver Alert for rural Brodhead woman

By Gazette staff
GazetteXtra
GazetteXtra
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=45J4pz_0fbHH2Pm00

The Wisconsin Department of Justice issued a Silver Alert for a 79-year-old Brodhead woman who has been missing since about 7 p.m. Wednesday, according to a news release.

The public is asked to be on the lookout for Judith A. Thayer, 79, of Brodhead. She was last seen leaving her home in rural Brodhead.

Thayer is believed to be on foot. She was wearing jeans but no detailed description of other clothing she was wearing was provided. She has short brown hair; brown eyes; and is 5-foot-2 and about 125 pounds, according to the release.

Anyone with information on Thayer's whereabouts should call the Green County Sheriff's Office at 608-328-9401.

Comments / 0

Related
WQAD

Police reveal cause of death for rural Galena couple discovered dead in home

GALENA, Ill. — The Jo Daviess County Sheriff's Office on Friday, May 13 revealed the cause of death for a couple discovered in a rural Galena home back in February. According to a report from the sheriff's office, police received a report of a deceased couple found dead on Feb. 13. Upon arriving on the scene, the Jo Daviess County coroner confirmed the couple, Dan and Debra Welp, were deceased.
GALENA, IL
WEAU-TV 13

Man hurt after crash in Vernon County, suspected of 3rd OWI

TOWN OF WEBSTER Wis. (WEAU) - A man is hurt and is suspected of operating while intoxicated after a crash in Vernon County Thursday. According to a media release by the Vernon County Sheriff’s Office, on Thursday at 8:30 p.m. a vehicle operated by 31-year-old Clifford Holmes of La Farge was traveling Eastbound on Bloomingdale Road near West Salem Ridge Road, in the Town of Webster, when Holmes lost control of the vehicle.
VERNON COUNTY, WI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Brodhead, WI
Crime & Safety
City
Brodhead, WI
Local
Wisconsin Crime & Safety
nbc15.com

Fire at Rock Co. liquor store causes $17K in damages

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A Janesville liquor store is reported to need $17,000 worth of repairs after a fire started in the back of the building. The Janesville Police Department arrived at The Liquor Cabinet on 1924 E. Milwaukee Street at approximately 9:40 p.m. According to their report, there was...
JANESVILLE, WI
CBS Minnesota

Teen Pulled From St. Croix River Dies; Identified As 17-Year-Old Suleiman Garado

LAKE ST. CROIX BEACH, Minn. (WCCO) — A 17-year-old boy from Stillwater is dead after being pulled Thursday evening from the St. Croix River. According to the Washington County Sheriff’s Office, authorities were called at 5:40 p.m. to the 2000 block of Riviera Avenue South in Lake St. Croix Beach. They were responding to the report that a teen had gone under the water while playing with friends. (credit: CBS) Responders arrived within minutes and began searching for the missing teenager, identified as Suleiman Ibrahim Abda Garado. The Washington County rescue dive team located the boy roughly 40 minutes after he was last seen by witnesses. Garado was taken to Regions Hospital, where he was pronounced dead Friday morning. “The death of this young man is a devastating tragedy, and I extend my deepest condolences to his family and loved ones,” Washington County Sheriff Day Starry said, in a statement. “I’m grateful for the quick response of the Washington County rescue dive team and their ability to recovery Suleiman and bring peace to his family.” The official cause of the teenager’s death remains under investigation by the Ramsey County Medical Examiner.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, MN
WEAU-TV 13

Eau Claire woman charged with possession of meth with intent to distribute

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - An Eau Claire, Wis. woman is charged with possessing 50 grams or more of methamphetamine with the intent to distribute. According to a media release by the United States Attorney’s Office, Western District of Wisconsin, the indictment alleges that 39-year-old Golia Xiong had the methamphetamine for distribution in her possession on March 30, 2022.
EAU CLAIRE, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Silver Alert#Brown Hair#Rural Brodhead
nbc15.com

Six arrested after 4 search warrants served in Beloit

BELOIT, Wis. (WMTV) - A pair of unrelated investigations resulted in the arrest of six people after four search warrants were executed in Beloit over a nearly twelve-hour period Wednesday. In one of the cases, the Beloit Police Department reported finding a “substantial amount of crack cocaine.” That search warrant...
BELOIT, WI
Lake and McHenry County Scanner

Wanted man leads police on brief pursuit, crashes his car into tree near Harvard

A 40-year-old Wisconsin man, who was wanted on arrest warrants, led police on a brief vehicle pursuit and was later arrested after officers found him when he crashed his car near Harvard. Harvard Police Department Deputy Chief Tyson Bauman said officers attempted to stop a 2012 Chevrolet driven by Salvador Basilio-Andrade last Saturday. Basilio-Andrade, 40, […]
HARVARD, IL
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Deaths of dogs found in bags near Ice Age Trail was accidental, owner won’t be charged, sheriff’s office says

TOWN OF VERONA, Wis. — The owner of two pit bulls whose bodies were found inside garbage bags in the Town of Verona earlier this week will not face criminal charges, the Dane County Sheriff’s Office said Friday. The agency said the dogs’ owner came forward voluntarily and that their deaths were accidental. Details about the exact nature of their...
VERONA, WI
WEAU-TV 13

La Crosse man facing drug and gun charges

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WEAU) -A La Crosse man is facing drug and gun related charges. According to a media release by the United States Attorney’s Office, Western District of Wisconsin, 29-year-old Kareem Nellum of La Crosse, Wis. is charged with distributing fentanyl, possessing 40 grams or more of fentanyl with the intent to distribute, and being a felon in possession of a firearm and ammunition.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
nbc15.com

2 dogs found dead in garbage bags in Verona

VERONA, Wis. (WMTV) - The Dane Co. Sheriff’s Office wants to determine how two dogs ended up dead and inside garbage bags that were found in Verona on Wednesday. Investigators are asking for information about the incident. According to its report a passerby discovered the garbage bags just off the Ice Age Trail, near Raymond Road and Oak View Drive.
VERONA, WI
nbc15.com

Police find guns, marijuana in vehicle in downtown Madison

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Police recovered two handguns from a car in downtown Madison early Saturday morning after officers noted the driver was found asleep inside the running vehicle. According to an incident report released Thursday, Madison Police Department officers spotted a running vehicle around 1:20 a.m. in a parking...
MADISON, WI
Bring Me The News

Stillwater teen drowned helping friend who was struggling in the St. Croix River

The 17-year-old boy who drowned in the St. Croix River was helping a struggling swimmer when he went underwater and didn't resurface. The teen has been identified by the Washington County Sheriff's Office as Suleiman Ibrahim Abda Garado, of Stillwater. He died at Regions Hospital early Friday morning, having been submerged in the river for approximately 40 minutes before a dive team rescued him Thursday around 6:30 p.m.
STILLWATER, MN
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

State Patrol: Man arrested near Lake Delton following multi-county chase wanted in multiple states

LAKE DELTON, Wis. — A 35-year-old North Dakota man faces multiple felony charges stemming from a multi-county high-speed chase last week that ended near Lake Delton. Dustin Hendricks, of Willison, North Dakota, made an initial appearance in court Monday following the chase last Thursday afternoon. He is charged with felony counts of first-degree recklessly endangering safety and eluding an officer,...
LAKE DELTON, WI
WISN

MPD searching for suspects in double shooting

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police are searching for whoever shot two people on the city's south side. Police tell us it happened just after 11 Thursday night at 14th and National. We do know two 25-year-old men were hit. Both are expected to survive. Right now no one is in...
MILWAUKEE, WI
CBS 58

Menomonee Falls police seek help in finding retail theft suspects

MENOMONEE FALLS, Wis. (CBS 58) -- Menomonee Falls police are seeking help in finding suspects who stole $164 from Five Below. According to police, both suspects are black females in their late teens. One of them is pregnant with her hair pulled back. Police say both suspects were last seen...
GazetteXtra

GazetteXtra

Janesville, WI
1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
249K+
Views
ABOUT

The Gazette is an award-winning newspaper located in Janesville, Wisconsin, covering Rock and Walworth counties. No one delivers local like we do.

 https://www.gazettextra.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy