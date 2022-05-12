Authorities issue Silver Alert for rural Brodhead woman

The Wisconsin Department of Justice issued a Silver Alert for a 79-year-old Brodhead woman who has been missing since about 7 p.m. Wednesday, according to a news release.

The public is asked to be on the lookout for Judith A. Thayer, 79, of Brodhead. She was last seen leaving her home in rural Brodhead.

Thayer is believed to be on foot. She was wearing jeans but no detailed description of other clothing she was wearing was provided. She has short brown hair; brown eyes; and is 5-foot-2 and about 125 pounds, according to the release.

Anyone with information on Thayer's whereabouts should call the Green County Sheriff's Office at 608-328-9401.