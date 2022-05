The best teams in the NBA may be battling for a spot in the Finals as we speak, but the worst teams have their own competition to look forward to as well. On Tuesday, May 17, the 14 teams that missed the playoffs will vie for the top selection in the 2022 NBA Draft. They will do so not with basketballs, but with ping pong balls as their fate is left in the hands of the lottery gods.

