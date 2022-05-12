ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

Flames topple Stars with big third period to take 3-2 series lead

By Associated Press
New York Post
New York Post
 3 days ago

CALGARY, Alberta — Mikael Backlund, Andrew Mangiapane and Trevor Lewis all scored in the third period, leading the Calgary Flames to a 3-1 victory over the Dallas Stars on Wednesday night to take a 3-2 lead in their first-round playoff series.

Jacob Markstrom made 20 saves for the Flames, who can win the series Saturday in Dallas. If necessary, Game 7 would be back in Calgary on Sunday.

“It feels a lot better than if we were down, but we know it’s going to be a really hard game” Backlund said. “Of course, we feel confident and excited going there. It’s a big game.”

Jason Robertson scored the lone goal for Dallas, and Jake Oettinger stopped 29 shots.

Robertson, who had a team-leading 41 goals in the regular season, scored his first in the playoffs at 13:21 of the second period to put the Stars ahead 1-0. He drove in from the boards and wristed a shot that deflected off Markstrom’s glove and then off defenseman Noah Hanifin into Calgary’s net.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0bEfrP_0fbHGqYm00
Trevor Lewis scores a goal in the third period of the Flames’ 3-1 win over the Stars in Game 5.
USA TODAY Sports

But the line of Backlund, Mangiapane and Blake Coleman struck in the third.

“We knew they were going to come hard,” Robertson said. “We tried to minimize their speed to the neutral zone and we didn’t and it cost us.”

Mangiapane circled out from behind the goal line and centered the puck for Backlund’s redirect by Oettinger to make it 1-1 at 6:49 of the third.

“I haven’t scored much down the stretch here,” Backlund said. “It felt really good to put the puck in the net and such a big goal as well.”

The Flames took the lead when Backlund was in the neutral zone and fed a backhand pass to Mangiapane at the Stars’ blue line. Mangiapane took three strides in and beat Oettinger’s glove with a high shot at 13:20.

“It was loud,” Mangiapane said of the Saddledome crowd. “It was great even when Backs scored. You could hear the building erupt. I think the fans were waiting for a goal. Our whole team just fed off that energy from the fans.”

Lewis sealed it with an empty-netter with 58 seconds left.

Neither team scored on their two power-play chances and are 2-for-19 in the series.

“We’re going to look at some stuff from this game and get ready for the next game and it’s not over yet,” Dallas’ Roope Hintz said.

Flames forward Johnny Gaudreau took a deflected puck in the side of the head at the Stars’ blue line. He went to the dressing room for treatment late in the period, but was back in the game in the second period.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Texas Sports
Dallas, TX
Sports
City
Dallas, TX
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Johnny Gaudreau
Person
Blake Coleman
Person
Jake Oettinger
Person
Mikael Backlund
Person
Roope Hintz
Person
Noah Hanifin
Person
Andrew Mangiapane
Person
Trevor Lewis
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
New York Post

New York Post

New York City, NY
29K+
Followers
25K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1801 by Alexander Hamilton, the New York Post is America’s oldest continuously published newspaper – and one of its most provocative, impactful, and beloved news brands. We shine a bright light on the people and institutions that shape our readers’ lives; we break big stories and set the news agenda; and we offer engaging, fun and addictive content to the country and the world.

 https://nypost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy