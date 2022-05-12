Area observance of National Day of Prayer held in Edenton

EDENTON — A group of area church leaders helped lead a local observation of National Day of Prayer at the 1767 Chowan County Courthouse on Thursday, May 5.

The theme for this year’s observance was “Exalt the Lord, Who has Established Us.”

Church leaders participating in the ceremony included Bob Brock of Countryside Church of Christ, Junior White of Ballards Bridge Church and chaplain at Vidant Chowan Hospital, Jerald Perry and Greg Brinson of New Hope Christian Fellowship and Melvin Tatem.

Music was performed by Tony Horton, who sang “This Little Light of Mine,” “The Star-Spangled Banner,” and “God Bless America.”

JROTC cadets from John A. Holmes presented the colors. Cadets J. Jarvis, B. Koller, W. Gregory and K. Harris were in attendance.

Wendy Basnight, director of care management services for Vidant Bertie and Vidant Chowan hospitals led a prayer for health care providers, while Deborah Perry, a retired schoolteacher, led a prayer for schools, colleges and universities.

Representing Chowan County merchants was Heather Newingham and her husband, Paul, of The Christian Book Seller on South Broad Street.

Toward the culmination of the event, Cheri L. Sheridan offered a prayer for Ukraine and its people who are enduring war.

National Day of Prayer was established by President Harry Truman in 1952. In 1988, the law was amended so that the day would be held on the first Thursday in May. A counter-event, the National Day of Reason, was also established by those who do not practice religion.

Two stated intentions of the National Day of Prayer were that it be a day when adherents of all religions unite in prayer and that it may one day bring renewed respect for individual faith to all people.

National Day of Prayer is celebrated by Americans of many religions, including Christians, Sikhs, Muslims, Hindus and Jews, reflecting the demographics of the country.