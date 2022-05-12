ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Edenton, NC

Area observance of National Day of Prayer held in Edenton

By By Tyler Newman Chowan Herald
The Perquimans Weekly
The Perquimans Weekly
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4HNvJP_0fbHGgyk00

EDENTON — A group of area church leaders helped lead a local observation of National Day of Prayer at the 1767 Chowan County Courthouse on Thursday, May 5.

The theme for this year’s observance was “Exalt the Lord, Who has Established Us.”

Church leaders participating in the ceremony included Bob Brock of Countryside Church of Christ, Junior White of Ballards Bridge Church and chaplain at Vidant Chowan Hospital, Jerald Perry and Greg Brinson of New Hope Christian Fellowship and Melvin Tatem.

Music was performed by Tony Horton, who sang “This Little Light of Mine,” “The Star-Spangled Banner,” and “God Bless America.”

JROTC cadets from John A. Holmes presented the colors. Cadets J. Jarvis, B. Koller, W. Gregory and K. Harris were in attendance.

Wendy Basnight, director of care management services for Vidant Bertie and Vidant Chowan hospitals led a prayer for health care providers, while Deborah Perry, a retired schoolteacher, led a prayer for schools, colleges and universities.

Representing Chowan County merchants was Heather Newingham and her husband, Paul, of The Christian Book Seller on South Broad Street.

Toward the culmination of the event, Cheri L. Sheridan offered a prayer for Ukraine and its people who are enduring war.

National Day of Prayer was established by President Harry Truman in 1952. In 1988, the law was amended so that the day would be held on the first Thursday in May. A counter-event, the National Day of Reason, was also established by those who do not practice religion.

Two stated intentions of the National Day of Prayer were that it be a day when adherents of all religions unite in prayer and that it may one day bring renewed respect for individual faith to all people.

National Day of Prayer is celebrated by Americans of many religions, including Christians, Sikhs, Muslims, Hindus and Jews, reflecting the demographics of the country.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Edenton, NC
County
Chowan County, NC
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Christ
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
The Perquimans Weekly

The Perquimans Weekly

Hertford, NC
20
Followers
91
Post
1K+
Views
ABOUT

The Perquimans Weekly is a weekly publication based in Hertford, North Carolina. It covers Perquimans County.

 https://www.dailyadvance.com/perquimans/

Comments / 0

Community Policy