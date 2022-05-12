ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Headland, AL

Headland baseball making first semifinals appearance in more than three decades

By Sylvie Sparks
wdhn.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHEADLAND, Ala. (WDHN) – The Headland Rams made history by advancing to the state semifinals for the first time in more than three decades. Now, they’re gearing up to hit the road for the first time this postseason and keep their historic run alive. The last time...

www.wdhn.com

Comments / 0

Related
wdhn.com

Dale County’s Weed signs with Huntingdon basketball

MIDLAND CITY, Ala. (WDHN) — Dale County High school celebrated an athlete signing his National Letter of Intent. Cole Weed will take his basketball talents to Huntingdon College in Montgomery. Weed has played for the Warriors all four years of high school. He’ll play shooting guard for the Hawks....
DALE COUNTY, AL
wdhn.com

Muñoz keeps Byron Nelson lead with local star Spieth 1 back

McKINNEY, Texas (AP) — Sebastián Muñoz will be the “other” local guy in the final pairing of the final round of the Byron Nelson. It’s cool by the Colombian who now calls the Dallas area home and has at least shared the lead after all three rounds.
MCKINNEY, TX
wdhn.com

Palmer shoots 62, joins lead at low-scoring Byron Nelson

McKINNEY, Texas (AP) — Jordan Spieth thought the course for his hometown Byron Nelson would play more difficult after yielding more birdies in its debut than any other tournament on the PGA Tour last season. The three-time major winner says he couldn’t have been more wrong, and is frankly...
MCKINNEY, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Alabama Sports
Headland, AL
Sports
City
Headland, AL
Local
Alabama Education
wdhn.com

Ex-Seattle safety Earl Thomas arrested over protective order

DALLAS (AP) — Former Seattle Seahawks safety Earl Thomas has been arrested in Texas more than two weeks after a warrant was issued over an alleged violation of a protective order. Beaumont, Texas, television station KBMT reported Thomas was arrested Friday in Orange, where he played high school football....
BEAUMONT, TX
wdhn.com

Broncos wide receiver Jerry Jeudy arrested in Colorado

ARAPAHOE COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) — Denver Broncos wide receiver Jerry Jeudy was arrested on Thursday, the Arapahoe County Sheriff’s Office said. The Office confirmed he was arrested around noon for second-degree criminal tampering with a domestic violence enhancer, the ACSO tweeted. The charge is a misdemeanor and he’s on a no-bond hold.
ARAPAHOE COUNTY, CO
wdhn.com

Bye-bye sunshine, hello rain chances!

DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — Tonight will be in the low 60s once again. Friday brings our first low-end chance for rain. A 20-30% chance for showers will be possible, but a majority of the area will likely stay dry. Highs will peak in the low to middle 80s. Saturday...
DOTHAN, AL
wdhn.com

952 Troy University students receive their diplomas

TROY, Ala. (WDHN) — 952 Troy University students had an early start to their day Friday, as they got to put on the cap and gown and walk across the stage. Alabama Supreme Court Justice and Troy University alumnus, Tommy Bryan, spoke during the commencement. 30 states and 13...
TROY, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Playoff Games#Home Games#Jordan Sai#Highschoolsports#Wdhn
wdhn.com

More showers tomorrow, then we turn hot

DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — We’ll see cloud cover stick around for the overnight hours as most locations fall into the mid 60s. Rain chances will go back up to 50% for your Sunday thanks to abundant moisture returning to the region. Much of the shower and storm activity we’re expecting will occur during the afternoon hours, being driven by the heating of the day. We’ll climb into the upper 80s for highs.
DOTHAN, AL
wdhn.com

Weekend showers, then heat becomes an issue next week!

DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — We could see another isolated shower or two this evening, but most folks should remain dry this evening. Temperatures will slowly drop into the low and middle 60s overnight. Saturday has a 20% chance for some pop-up showers, but not much more than that. Highs...
DOTHAN, AL
wdhn.com

Warm with showers possible this weekend

DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — A low pressure system forecast to move through the southeast US today will be the main focus for our weather to close out the work week. This low is expected to push into our area during the afternoon hours, bringing with it a substantial increase in cloud cover and an abundance of moisture. This moisture, along with the heating of the day, will aid in the development of showers and maybe a few storms, especially as we get into the mid to late afternoon specifically. Rain chances from an area-wide standpoint will be hit-or-miss at around 30%, so while a good majority of folks will likely get some form of shower activity, not everyone will. We’ll see substantially cooler high temperatures compared to the last couple days as most locations only make it into the low and mid 80s.
DOTHAN, AL
wdhn.com

Enterprises’ McWeevil undergoes repairs

ENTERPRISE, Ala. (WDHN) — The now-famous McWeevil statue in the City of Progress has been damaged and is now being taken into surgery. Management at the Murphy Family Restaurants McDonald’s in Enterprise tells WDHN News, that McWeevil was damaged after kids tried hanging from his arms. The Happy...
ENTERPRISE, AL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
High School
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
wdhn.com

Staying warm as low-end rain chances return

DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — Mostly sunny skies are on tap once again for your Thursday. After starting the morning in the low 60s, we’ll rise into the upper 80s during the afternoon for highs. Our recent stretch of dry weather will finally come to an end on Friday...
DOTHAN, AL
wdhn.com

Geneva Riverside Housing clean-up on Saturday, May 21st

GENEVA, Ala. (WDHN)—A group of Geneva residents plans to “clean up”, “fix-up”, and “paint up” their community. WDHN’s Mike Gurspan says these folks believe the “Riverside Homes” public housing project has gotten a “bad name” over the. years,...
GENEVA, AL
wdhn.com

Widow of a late Alabama congressman dies in crash

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Officials with the Mobile Police Department have confirmed that one person died after their vehicle overturned and caught fire on Thursday, May 12. Neighbors told WKRG News 5 that the person in the crash was Karen Callahan. Callahan was the widow of longtime Alabama Congressman Sonny Callahan. Neighbors said she was in her driveway around 12:15 p.m. when she had a medical emergency.
MOBILE, AL
wdhn.com

Walk the Dog Forecast for May 13, 2022

DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — Meteorologist Andrew Clarke has your daily walk the dog forecast sponsored by Wet Pets of Dothan!. A low pressure system forecast to move through the southeast US today will be the main focus for our weather to close out the work week. This low is expected to push into our area during the afternoon hours, bringing with it a substantial increase in cloud cover and an abundance of moisture. This moisture, along with the heating of the day, will aid in the development of showers and maybe a few storms, especially as we get into the mid to late afternoon specifically. Rain chances from an area-wide standpoint will be hit-or-miss at around 30%, so while a good majority of folks will likely get some form of shower activity, not everyone will. We’ll see substantially cooler high temperatures compared to the last couple days as most locations only make it into the low and mid 80s.
DOTHAN, AL
wdhn.com

Time Youth gets a new way of transportation

DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — A local non-profit youth organization will be riding in style. Thanks to local churches, community organizations, and generous donations, Time Youth was able to purchase a bus that can hold over 30 kids. The bus is wrapped with the kid’s faces holding the sign —...
DOTHAN, AL
wdhn.com

Southeast Health names its nurse of the year

DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — Southeast Health named its nurse of the year as part of National Nurses Week. The winner is selected for their compassion and dedication to nursing in service to patients, guests, and other staff members. During a reception to celebrate a week-long of activities, Sheyenne Smith...
DOTHAN, AL
wdhn.com

Henry County car crash kills Dothan man

HENRY COUNTY, Ala. (WDHN) — A Thursday evening car crash took the life of a Dothan man. John F. Pineda was driving his 2008 GMC Sierra truck on state highway 134 when his vehicle ran into the ditch and overturned. Pineda was not wearing a seatbelt and was ejected...
HENRY COUNTY, AL
wdhn.com

Inmate found dead in cell at Alabama correctional facility

BESSEMER, Ala. (WIAT) — An inmate at a prison in Bessemer was found dead in his cell Tuesday. According to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office, guards at the William Donaldson Correctional Facility found Earnest Charles McReynolds, 69, unresponsive in his cell. After being taken to the infirmary, he was pronounced dead. Officials with the Alabama Department of Corrections told the coroner that no foul play was suspected.
BESSEMER, AL

Comments / 0

Community Policy