Headland baseball making first semifinals appearance in more than three decades

DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — Meteorologist Andrew Clarke has your daily walk the dog forecast sponsored by Wet Pets of Dothan!. A low pressure system forecast to move through the southeast US today will be the main focus for our weather to close out the work week. This low is expected to push into our area during the afternoon hours, bringing with it a substantial increase in cloud cover and an abundance of moisture. This moisture, along with the heating of the day, will aid in the development of showers and maybe a few storms, especially as we get into the mid to late afternoon specifically. Rain chances from an area-wide standpoint will be hit-or-miss at around 30%, so while a good majority of folks will likely get some form of shower activity, not everyone will. We’ll see substantially cooler high temperatures compared to the last couple days as most locations only make it into the low and mid 80s.

DOTHAN, AL ・ 2 DAYS AGO