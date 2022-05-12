VTA building demolition starts where mass shooting occurred

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) — The building where six people were killed in the Valley Transportation Authority’s mass shooting in San Jose was once a space that held pain and tragedy, but another step in the healing process has started.

Building b at VTA’s railyard will soon be reduced to rubble as plans to demolish it move forward.

The building used to house VTA’s, ‘way power and signal teams’, where employees and equipment were responsible for maintaining the railway infrastructure.

However, that all changed on May 26, 2021 when a mass shooter opened fire and killed 6 people at the building. In total, 10 VTA employees were killed.

The building has been empty since the shooting. VTA has not finalized plans for reconstruction,

and a spokesperson says it will take time before completely demolished.

But it will no longer stand as a painful reminder for the employees who witnessed the tragedy and the families of the six people killed there.

