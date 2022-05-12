72-Year-Old Stabbed Woman Who Threw Her Walker in Dumpster at Hollywood Motel

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia police say a 19-year-old man was shot and killed execution-style in Kingsessing on Friday night. The homicide happened around 8:15 p.m. on the 1200 block of South 57th Street. Police say the man was shot multiple times in his car, a 2020 blue Honda Accord. The man was pronounced dead on the scene. Officials say at least 29 shell casings were found on the scene. Two males in dark clothing approached the vehicle on foot and opened fire, according to police. No arrests have been made. The investigation continues. For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here.

PHILADELPHIA, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO