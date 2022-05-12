TAKE 5 $19K Top-Prize Sold in Staten Island

This is the web edition of the NYC BBQ Weekly newsletter. If you would like to receive this in your inbox for free each week, subscribe here!. At last month’s Brisket King event, Joe Musngi of NJ’s SmoKing of Meats stunned the competition with juicy brisket perfection. Now Musngi is gearing up to surprise the local barbecue world again at Rib King NYC, which will be held on Saturday, May 28 at Snug Harbor Cultural Center and Botanical Garden on Staten Island. (BUY TICKETS HERE.)

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO