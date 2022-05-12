ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dover, DE

Delaware Police Continue Investigating Single Vehicle Fatal Crash in Dover

By Charlie Dwyer
Shore News Network
Shore News Network
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

DOVER, DE – The Delaware State Police are continuing their investigation into a single-vehicle...

WDEL 1150AM

Car driver involved in fatal car/moped crash on Old Baltimore Pike charged with DUI

Alcohol was involved in a car-versus-moped crash that left the moped rider dead Saturday night. So say Delaware State Police, who accuse 37-year-old Charles Entzminger of being under the influence when he drove his car into the moped's path at the Old Baltimore Pike/Aspen Drive intersection around 10 p.m. Saturday.
dsp.delaware.gov

Troopers Arrest Dover Man for Attempted Robbery

Delaware State Police have arrested 25-year-old Da’Jour Deshields of Dover, DE, for Attempted Robbery and Offensive Touching, following an incident on Saturday afternoon. On May 14th, 2022, at approximately 4:08 p.m., troopers responded to the Dollar General Store, located at 250 Gateway South Boulevard, in Dover, for an Attempted Robbery. There were two adult employees in the store during the incident. A witness informed troopers that a black male suspect entered the store and approached the first employee at the cash register. The suspect grabbed a shopping bag, pointed a toy gun at the employee, and demanded money from the cash register. When the employee refused to give him the money, the suspect ran behind the counter and rushed towards the second employee. The suspect pointed the toy gun at the second employee and demanded money. When the second employee refused to give the suspect money, the suspect rushed towards the second employee and started a physical altercation. The second employee fell to the ground, at which time the suspect struck the second employee in the body before fleeing the store. No one was injured during this incident. Through investigative efforts, troopers were able to identify Da’Jour Deshields as the suspect and recover the toy gun. Dover Police Department apprehended the suspect in the Dover area and transported him to Troop 3, where he was charged with the following crimes:
firststateupdate.com

Woman In Serious Condition After Smyrna House Fire Saturday

The Delaware State Fire Marshal’s office has determined that Saturday afternoon’s residential fire in Smyrna was an accident according to Assistant State Fire Marshal Michael Chionchio. Chionchio said the Citizens’ Hose Company responded to 9-1-1 reports of smoke coming from a house in the unit block of Shortly...
WDEL 1150AM

Gold Alert out for Dover woman who left hospital

Dover police have put out a Gold Alert for a woman they say walked out of the hospital without being discharged. Police say 23-year-old Dashiane Johnson left Bayhealth Kent Campus around 12:45 p.m. Saturday. Police issued another Gold Alert for Johnson two days earlier, after she made statements that caused...
WBOC

Vehicle Struck by Gunfire in Dover

DOVER, Del.- The Dover Police Department is investigating a shooting that damaged an unoccupied vehicle on Thursday night. Just before 10 p.m., officers responded to the Capitol Green neighborhood for a report of shots fired. Shortly after, a 23-year-old man notified police that his vehicle had been struck multiple times. The vehicle was parked in the rear alley of the 400 block of New Castle Avenue. The vehicle was struck at least seven times.
WDEL 1150AM

Cooking fire hospitalizes woman, heavily damages house

A cooking fire left a woman hospitalized and in need of emergency shelter in Smyrna Saturday afternoon. Citizen's Hose Company crews responding to 911 calls discovered the fire in the kitchen of a house on Shortly Lane, Delaware State Fire Marshal's investigators said. The 56-year-old woman was cooking when the...
WBOC

Police ID Man Killed in Dover Motorcycle Crash

DOVER, Del.- Police have released the name of a 32-year-old man who died in a Tuesday afternoon motorcycle crash in Dover. Delaware State Police identified the victim as Gabriel Suto, of Camden-Wyoming, Del. It happened shortly after 3 p.m. Tuesday, when a Yamaha R6L motorcycle was traveling westbound on Sorghum...
firststateupdate.com

Man Shot On May 5th Succumbs To His Injuries In Hospital

Wilmington Police are investigating a fatal shooting that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. Last night, Friday, May 13th officials updated their investigation. Police said that 20-year-old Uquan Davis, who was hospitalized in critical condition since being shot, had succumbed to his injuries. Davis was shot at approximately 12:14 a.m., in...
CBS Baltimore

1 Woman Killed, Another Hurt In Head-On Crash In Elkton

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — One woman was killed and another injured Friday morning in a head-on crash in Elkton, authorities said. The crash happened about 9:45 a.m. as a Honda Civic was heading north on Route 1 near Brumbaugh Street, Howard County Police said. At some point, police said, the Honda veered into oncoming traffic and collided with a southbound Subaru Impreza. The Honda’s driver was pronounced dead at the scene. The Subaru’s driver was taken to the hospital for treatment. There’s no word yet on the cause of the collision.
Shore News Network

Shore News News Network is a national news provider primarily serving the New York/NJ/PA tri-state area, focusing on police and fire news; political news; health news; viral news, and other news of interest to our readers. We reach over 1,500,000 readers every month. Founded in 2008, serving Ocean County, New Jersey, Shore News Network now reaches Americans coast to coast.

