Delaware Police Continue Investigating Single Vehicle Fatal Crash in Dover

Delaware State Police have arrested 25-year-old Da’Jour Deshields of Dover, DE, for Attempted Robbery and Offensive Touching, following an incident on Saturday afternoon. On May 14th, 2022, at approximately 4:08 p.m., troopers responded to the Dollar General Store, located at 250 Gateway South Boulevard, in Dover, for an Attempted Robbery. There were two adult employees in the store during the incident. A witness informed troopers that a black male suspect entered the store and approached the first employee at the cash register. The suspect grabbed a shopping bag, pointed a toy gun at the employee, and demanded money from the cash register. When the employee refused to give him the money, the suspect ran behind the counter and rushed towards the second employee. The suspect pointed the toy gun at the second employee and demanded money. When the second employee refused to give the suspect money, the suspect rushed towards the second employee and started a physical altercation. The second employee fell to the ground, at which time the suspect struck the second employee in the body before fleeing the store. No one was injured during this incident. Through investigative efforts, troopers were able to identify Da’Jour Deshields as the suspect and recover the toy gun. Dover Police Department apprehended the suspect in the Dover area and transported him to Troop 3, where he was charged with the following crimes:

DOVER, DE ・ 1 HOUR AGO