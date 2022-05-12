Discarded Cigarettes Cause of Fatal Bronx Fire

YONKERS, N.Y. -- A smash-and-grab robbery that was caught on camera at a Yonkers jewelry store led to hours of drama as police pursued the suspects into a quiet neighborhood.Police said the four suspects are from the Bronx and have criminal records. Three were in custody Friday.The hard-working store owner told CBS2 he's outraged."They came, and there was fighting with them, grabbing the jewelry inside and pushing them outside," Tony Montana said.Montana was cleaning up and adding up the value of what was stolen.Thursday afternoon, brazen robbers used a crowbar and sledge hammer to smash Montana's display window and grab...

YONKERS, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO