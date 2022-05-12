Jersey City School Crossing Guard Arrested for Insurance Fraud

Three people have been arrested in connection with a home invasion shooting that injured a 28-year-old Passaic man earlier this month, authorities said. Farad Anthony and Sahad Burgos, both 31 of Passaic, assaulted the victim and fired a handgun in his direction during the incident at home on Market and Morris streets just before 8 a.m. May 4, Passaic County Prosecutor Camelia M. Valdes said.

PASSAIC, NJ ・ 1 DAY AGO