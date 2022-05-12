ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jersey City School Crossing Guard Arrested for Insurance Fraud

By Charlie Dwyer
Shore News Network
Shore News Network
 3 days ago
JERSEY CITY, NJ – A Jersey City security guard, employed by the Jersey City...

Daily Voice

Trio Nabbed In Passaic Home Invasion Shooting: Prosecutor

Three people have been arrested in connection with a home invasion shooting that injured a 28-year-old Passaic man earlier this month, authorities said. Farad Anthony and Sahad Burgos, both 31 of Passaic, assaulted the victim and fired a handgun in his direction during the incident at home on Market and Morris streets just before 8 a.m. May 4, Passaic County Prosecutor Camelia M. Valdes said.
PASSAIC, NJ
Daily Voice

South Jersey Man Arrested In Fatal Camden Shooting: Prosecutor

A 28-year-old man from Camden County has been arrested in connection with a fatal shooting last summer, authorities said. Taquan Tingle, of Woodlynne, was charged on Thursday, May 12, with first-degree murder and weapons offenses in connection with the death of Darnell Farrish, 19, of Woodlynne, according to Camden County Prosecutor Grace C. MacAulay alongside Camden County Police Chief Gabriel Rodriguez.
CAMDEN, NJ
The Staten Island Advance

Correction officer, 38, who jumped from Verrazzano-Narrows Bridge was ‘well liked and respected,’ union head says

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — The 38-year-old Department of Correction officer who died after jumping from the Verrazzano-Narrows Bridge Friday morning has been identified as Edward Roman. Roman was assigned to the North Infirmary Command at Rikers Island, according to a statement from Correction Officers’ Benevolent Association President Benny Boscio....
STATEN ISLAND, NY
Shore News Network

Shore News Network

Shore News News Network is a national news provider primarily serving the New York/NJ/PA tri-state area, focusing on police and fire news; political news; health news; viral news, and other news of interest to our readers. We reach over 1,500,000 readers every month. Founded in 2008, serving Ocean County, New Jersey, Shore News Network now reaches Americans coast to coast.

