ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Brunswick, NJ

New Brunswick Man Arrested After Trafficking Illegal Guns into New Jersey from Georgia

By Charlie Dwyer
Shore News Network
Shore News Network
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

TRENTON – New Brunswick resident Garrett R. Griffin, III, 33, was indicted on Wednesday according...

www.shorenewsnetwork.com

Comments / 5

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Jersey State
City
Trenton, GA
State
Georgia State
City
Trenton, NJ
New Brunswick, NJ
Crime & Safety
City
New Brunswick, NJ
Local
Georgia Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gun Violence#Iii#State
Daily Voice

South Jersey Man Arrested In Fatal Camden Shooting: Prosecutor

A 28-year-old man from Camden County has been arrested in connection with a fatal shooting last summer, authorities said. Taquan Tingle, of Woodlynne, was charged on Thursday, May 12, with first-degree murder and weapons offenses in connection with the death of Darnell Farrish, 19, of Woodlynne, according to Camden County Prosecutor Grace C. MacAulay alongside Camden County Police Chief Gabriel Rodriguez.
CAMDEN, NJ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Shore News Network

Shore News Network

90K+
Followers
53K+
Post
32M+
Views
ABOUT

Shore News News Network is a national news provider primarily serving the New York/NJ/PA tri-state area, focusing on police and fire news; political news; health news; viral news, and other news of interest to our readers. We reach over 1,500,000 readers every month. Founded in 2008, serving Ocean County, New Jersey, Shore News Network now reaches Americans coast to coast.

 https://www.shorenewsnetwork.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy