New Brunswick Man Arrested After Trafficking Illegal Guns into New Jersey from Georgia

A 28-year-old man from Camden County has been arrested in connection with a fatal shooting last summer, authorities said. Taquan Tingle, of Woodlynne, was charged on Thursday, May 12, with first-degree murder and weapons offenses in connection with the death of Darnell Farrish, 19, of Woodlynne, according to Camden County Prosecutor Grace C. MacAulay alongside Camden County Police Chief Gabriel Rodriguez.

CAMDEN, NJ ・ 1 DAY AGO