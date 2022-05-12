ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newark, NJ

Car Burglar Wanted by Police in Newark Captured on Video

By Charlie Dwyer
Shore News Network
Shore News Network
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

NEWARK, NJ – Police in Newark are trying to identify a black female wanted...

www.shorenewsnetwork.com

Comments / 2

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Jersey State
City
Newark, NJ
City
Springfield Township, NJ
Newark, NJ
Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Bp Gas Station#Division
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Shore News Network

Shore News Network

90K+
Followers
53K+
Post
32M+
Views
ABOUT

Shore News News Network is a national news provider primarily serving the New York/NJ/PA tri-state area, focusing on police and fire news; political news; health news; viral news, and other news of interest to our readers. We reach over 1,500,000 readers every month. Founded in 2008, serving Ocean County, New Jersey, Shore News Network now reaches Americans coast to coast.

 https://www.shorenewsnetwork.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy