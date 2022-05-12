Delaware Fugitive Captured with Drugs and Stolen Handgun in Stolen Car

Delaware State Police are investigating a fatal motor vehicle collision that occurred on Old Baltimore Pike last night. On May 14, 2022, at approximately 9:55 p.m., a 2019 Honda Ruckus (Moped) driven by a 40-year-old-man of Newark, DE, was traveling eastbound on Old Baltimore Pike and was approaching the intersection at Aspen Drive. A 2009 Honda Accord driven by a 37-year-old man of Newark, DE, was traveling westbound on Old Baltimore Pike and was also approaching the intersection at Aspen Drive. The Honda Accord then entered the left turn lane and came to a complete stop before attempting to turn onto Aspen Drive. The Honda Accord then turned left and crossed into the path of the Honda Ruckus. The driver of the Ruckus laid the vehicle down on its right side, and it began to slide across the roadway. The Ruckus then collided with the right side of the Honda and came to rest at this location. The Honda Accord continued a short distance before coming to rest on Aspen Drive.

NEWARK, DE ・ 4 HOURS AGO