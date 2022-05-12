ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Harrington, DE

Delaware Fugitive Captured with Drugs and Stolen Handgun in Stolen Car

By Jeff Jones
Shore News Network
Shore News Network
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

HARRINGTON, DE -24-year-old Colton Pennell of Frederica, was arrested for drug and weapons charges...

www.shorenewsnetwork.com

Comments / 2

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Harrington, DE
State
Delaware State
Local
Delaware Crime & Safety
State
Massachusetts State
City
Frederica, DE
Harrington, DE
Crime & Safety
townsquaredelaware.com

Delaware State Police Investigating Fatal Crash on Old Baltimore Pike

Delaware State Police are investigating a fatal motor vehicle collision that occurred on Old Baltimore Pike last night. On May 14, 2022, at approximately 9:55 p.m., a 2019 Honda Ruckus (Moped) driven by a 40-year-old-man of Newark, DE, was traveling eastbound on Old Baltimore Pike and was approaching the intersection at Aspen Drive. A 2009 Honda Accord driven by a 37-year-old man of Newark, DE, was traveling westbound on Old Baltimore Pike and was also approaching the intersection at Aspen Drive. The Honda Accord then entered the left turn lane and came to a complete stop before attempting to turn onto Aspen Drive. The Honda Accord then turned left and crossed into the path of the Honda Ruckus. The driver of the Ruckus laid the vehicle down on its right side, and it began to slide across the roadway. The Ruckus then collided with the right side of the Honda and came to rest at this location. The Honda Accord continued a short distance before coming to rest on Aspen Drive.
NEWARK, DE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fugitive#Drugs#Police#Ford Fusion
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
WBOC

Boat Comes off Trailer, Blocks Road in Millsboro Crash

MILLSBORO, Del.- Three vehicles were involved in a crash that caused a boat to come off its trailer in a late morning crash in Millsboro on Friday. The Indian River Volunteer Fire Company says the accident happened on Long Neck Rd. near Bayshore Dr. just after 11 a.m. A Ford Escape was traveling northbound on Long Neck Rd. when the driver ran into the back of a commercial box truck. The force of the crash caused the Ford to then hit a Chevy Truck pulling a boat on a trailer going southbound. The boat then came off of the trailer, blocking both lanes of Long Neck Rd.
MILLSBORO, DE
WMDT.com

Gold Alert issued for 23-year-old Dover woman who fled from hospital

DOVER, Del. – Dover Police are asking for the public’s help in locating a 23-year-old woman. A Gold Alert was issued for Dashiane Johnson Thursday afternoon. Police say Johnson was last seen fleeing from Bayhealth Kent Campus. She was reportedly being treated for a condition at a different facility, but was later transported to Bayhealth. The Gold Alert was issued after Johnson made concerning statements about her safety to her family, according to police.
DOVER, DE
sanatogapost.com

Troopers: Area Man Should Have Returned That Benjamin

KING OF PRUSSIA PA – A 64-year-old Collegeville man has been arrested by Pennsylvania State Police for allegedly failing to return money that wasn’t his, according to a report released Thursday (May 12, 2022) from its Troop K Barracks in Skippack. He’s been charged with theft of lost or mislaid property, it stated.
COLLEGEVILLE, PA
Shore News Network

Shore News Network

90K+
Followers
53K+
Post
32M+
Views
ABOUT

Shore News News Network is a national news provider primarily serving the New York/NJ/PA tri-state area, focusing on police and fire news; political news; health news; viral news, and other news of interest to our readers. We reach over 1,500,000 readers every month. Founded in 2008, serving Ocean County, New Jersey, Shore News Network now reaches Americans coast to coast.

 https://www.shorenewsnetwork.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy