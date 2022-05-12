Corcoran firearms safety training class serves each generation

The Corcoran Police Department hosted its yearly firearms safety training class, finishing off with a field day Saturday, April 30. The program is for ages 11 and older and costs $15 per person. This year 45 residents from the community participated.

“The number one goal of the class is safe arms handling,” Lt. Ryan Burns said. “You may never hunt, but maybe you’re someone who is babysitting somebody at a neighbor or relative’s house and you find a firearm... It’s not just about hunting it’s about safe firearm handling.”

The class is for all skill levels and teaches participants to feel comfortable with firearms.

The course is five classes long, which started March 20 of this year, and ends on the sixth week with a field day where students complete their practical at the range. According to Burns, many people take the class because to hunt out of state a firearm safety license is needed no matter the age. It also helps kids learn more about gun safety.

The Corcoran Police Department took over the class around 1982. Since then, there have been many generations of families who have taken it. Some took the class when they were kids and then come back with their kids or grandkids.

The courses cover the state curriculum for firearm safety. They go over how to handle firearms, watch training videos, listen to a conservation officer, zone to fire training, wildlife identification and more. Each class starts with large group instruction and then breaks into smaller groups that rotate through four different stations.

“It’s better than sitting in a classroom and listening to someone talk for a couple of hours,” Burns said. “We have a lot of things that we’re able to bring to the class like firearms, first aid equipment that we can show, wildlife and identification and walkthrough, we have 3D decoys, things like that have made the class what it is. It has a very good reputation from people who have been through the class.”

The class has adapted since it started in 1982. The state of Minnesota does allow for residents to participate in online classes but those who take the online version of the firearm safety training still have to go to field day. Burns does recommend for those wanting to get the most out of it do the in-person class, especially younger kids and those who do not have any experience with firearms, since the class will allow them to use and get comfortable with them.

Burns looks forward to the class every year since it allows him to make connections with the community residents.

Community sponsors help keep the class running, along with the 20 volunteers who are instructors for the program. Instructors run from all experience levels. It was one volunteer’s first year as an instructor with the Corcoran Firearm Safety Training program, while another has been working with the program for around 37 years. Burns has been participating in the program for 27 years.

“Some [volunteers] have been at this program for over 25 years,” Burns said. “Some are from the police department but most of them are from the community.”

According to Burns, the Corcoran Police Department plans to continue the tradition of the firearms safety training class and adapt it to make it better. Registration for the class is in January each year. For more information go to bit.ly/39xlUIt.