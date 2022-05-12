ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
World

Azerbaijan Refugees Vow 'Great Return' To Karabakh

By Emil GULIYEV
IBTimes
IBTimes
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Ali Hasanov looked over the overgrown ruins of his hometown in Nagorno-Karabakh and vowed to return and rebuild it. "Whatever time it might take, we will return to Aghdam," said Hasanov. "We want to live here... we belong here." Aghdam has been a ghost town since June 1993 when...

www.ibtimes.com

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Refugees#Armenians#Soviet#Communism
The Atlantic

Don’t Fight in Another Country’s War

Last Monday, Malcolm Nance, an MSNBC talking head and former sailor in the United States Navy, showed up on the channel by satellite from Ukraine, dressed to kill. He wielded an assault rifle and wore full-camo military dress, including a ballistic helmet, and U.S. and Ukrainian flag patches. About a month ago, he said, he decided he was “done talking.” He then talked about how he had joined Ukraine’s international legion to help the country “fight [against Russia’s] war of extermination—an existential war.” Others have traced a similar journey. Andy Milburn, a journalist and ex-Marine who stopped writing and began training Ukrainians for combat, wrote an article about how he, too, was finished writing articles about Ukraine. “It just started to seem so frivolous,” he wrote, solemnly. “I didn’t want to be an observer.”
MILITARY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
World
News Break
Politics
Country
Azerbaijan
97.1 FM Talk

Russia warns of nuclear war

In an interview with Russian TV, Sergei Lavrov said that Russia is essentially at war with NATO. This rhetoric has some worried that Russia may use nuclear weapons in Ukraine. Lt. Col. Dakota Wood weighed in on the likelihood of this happening.
POLITICS
Washington Examiner

Putin threatens CIA over seemingly Kremlin-imagined assassination plot

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Monday accused Western intelligence services, specifically the CIA, of advising Ukraine on how to assassinate a senior Russian propagandist, Vladimir Solovyov. While Putin said his Federal Security Service disrupted the plot against Solovyov, the evidence for the plot's existence is far from convincing. After all,...
POLITICS
IBTimes

IBTimes

New York City, NY
76K+
Followers
45K+
Post
35M+
Views
ABOUT

Leading breaking and business news outlet serving US and global audiences.

 https://www.ibtimes.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy