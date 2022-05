An enormous crowd showed up Friday morning for the opening of the new BJ’s Wholesale Club in Lady Lake. Shoppers lined up more than an hour before the 8 a.m. opening of the massive new members-only store. There were so many shoppers at BJ’s that parking spilled over into the lot of the nearby Lowe’s home improvement store. Reportedly some BJ’s shoppers were asking Lowe’s employees to help them load their BJ’s purchases in their vehicles.

LADY LAKE, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO