Deion Sanders says NIL is causing problems in college football

This is a little ironic...

NIL is running rampant across college athletics as deals are being offered left and right while blatant tampering is occurring. Just take a look at the ACC, Pittsburgh wide receiver Jordan Addison reportedly entered the transfer portal after enticing NIL deals came his way, Boston College wide receiver Zay Flowers publicly stated he turned down six-figure offers while not being in the portal, and Florida State head coach Mike Norvell criticized the tampering of players on his roster.

READ MORE: Jordan Travis has a game-changing effect on Florida State Football

Players deserve to be paid for their Name, Image, and Likeness but some of the current proceedings are simply shady and the NCAA is reviewing potential paths to take action. In the meantime, there is disappointment in the current state of the space.

Jackson State head coach Deion Sanders was the most recent coach to come out and publicly offer his comments on NIL. In a video posted to Twitter, he addressed the NCAA with his concerns.

"NCAA, you've got a little problem, let me explain. See, with the NIL, which really ain't NIL because it ain't no name, image, and likeness, it's just pay-per view right now," Sanders said. "That's what they're doing at the big boys, little boys we can't compete with that. But anyway, you've got a problem."

It's a little ironic for Sanders to mention smaller schools not being able to keep up with college football's powers NIL-wise after No. 1 prospect Travis Hunter flipped from Florida State to Jackson State on Early Signing Day. Rumors surfaced that Hunter accepted a $1.5 million deal from Barstool Sports to sign with the Tigers. Sanders has contributed to Barstool Sports on and off prior to being hired by Jackson State.

Regardless, he does make a decent point as not every HBCU, FCS, or Group of Five program is going to be in the position to offer prime NIL deals. Plus, when a player is suddenly making more money than some of the coaches on staff, it can cause some issues.

"When you start paying athletes like they're professionals, you get athletes acting like they're professionals," Sanders said. "And you don't have staffs large enough and equipped enough to handle a young man with money. Let me go deeper. Handle a young man that's making more money than some of the coaches on staff."

READ MORE: Mike Norvell criticizes tampering of players not in transfer portal

One suggestion from Sanders is for the NCAA to expand the number of coaches that college programs are allowed to hire. That's something the governing body of the sport is expected to dive deeper into this summer.

"I suggest to you to allow college teams to hire more qualified men. Qualified," Sanders said. "That can handle these young men that's getting this money,"

There's no clear way for the NCAA to navigate on the NIL front. They plan to sanction schools that have had boosters reach out to players who were not in the portal. But realistically, is that something that they can legitimately track and take action on? It remains to be seen as the sport continues to go down a road it's never traversed before.

Stick with NoleGameday for more updates on Florida State football throughout the summer.



What's next for the Florida State Seminoles? Join thousands for FREE to not miss out on any breaking news or recruiting latest by clicking this link or texting our number (850) 616-8661!

Follow NoleGameday on Twitter and Facebook