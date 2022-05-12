ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tallahassee, FL

Deion Sanders says NIL is causing problems in college football

By Dustin Lewis
NoleGameday
NoleGameday
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0syB68_0fbHBuCJ00

This is a little ironic...

NIL is running rampant across college athletics as deals are being offered left and right while blatant tampering is occurring. Just take a look at the ACC, Pittsburgh wide receiver Jordan Addison reportedly entered the transfer portal after enticing NIL deals came his way, Boston College wide receiver Zay Flowers publicly stated he turned down six-figure offers while not being in the portal, and Florida State head coach Mike Norvell criticized the tampering of players on his roster.

READ MORE: Jordan Travis has a game-changing effect on Florida State Football

Players deserve to be paid for their Name, Image, and Likeness but some of the current proceedings are simply shady and the NCAA is reviewing potential paths to take action. In the meantime, there is disappointment in the current state of the space.

Jackson State head coach Deion Sanders was the most recent coach to come out and publicly offer his comments on NIL. In a video posted to Twitter, he addressed the NCAA with his concerns.

"NCAA, you've got a little problem, let me explain. See, with the NIL, which really ain't NIL because it ain't no name, image, and likeness, it's just pay-per view right now," Sanders said. "That's what they're doing at the big boys, little boys we can't compete with that. But anyway, you've got a problem."

It's a little ironic for Sanders to mention smaller schools not being able to keep up with college football's powers NIL-wise after No. 1 prospect Travis Hunter flipped from Florida State to Jackson State on Early Signing Day. Rumors surfaced that Hunter accepted a $1.5 million deal from Barstool Sports to sign with the Tigers. Sanders has contributed to Barstool Sports on and off prior to being hired by Jackson State.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=47IGdh_0fbHBuCJ00

Regardless, he does make a decent point as not every HBCU, FCS, or Group of Five program is going to be in the position to offer prime NIL deals. Plus, when a player is suddenly making more money than some of the coaches on staff, it can cause some issues.

"When you start paying athletes like they're professionals, you get athletes acting like they're professionals," Sanders said. "And you don't have staffs large enough and equipped enough to handle a young man with money. Let me go deeper. Handle a young man that's making more money than some of the coaches on staff."

READ MORE: Mike Norvell criticizes tampering of players not in transfer portal

One suggestion from Sanders is for the NCAA to expand the number of coaches that college programs are allowed to hire. That's something the governing body of the sport is expected to dive deeper into this summer.

"I suggest to you to allow college teams to hire more qualified men. Qualified," Sanders said. "That can handle these young men that's getting this money,"

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3hOmNO_0fbHBuCJ00

There's no clear way for the NCAA to navigate on the NIL front. They plan to sanction schools that have had boosters reach out to players who were not in the portal. But realistically, is that something that they can legitimately track and take action on? It remains to be seen as the sport continues to go down a road it's never traversed before.

Stick with NoleGameday for more updates on Florida State football throughout the summer.

What's next for the Florida State Seminoles? Join thousands for FREE to not miss out on any breaking news or recruiting latest by clicking this link or texting our number (850) 616-8661!

Follow NoleGameday on Twitter and Facebook

Comments / 1

Related
nfldraftdiamonds.com

California high school football coach was arrested for giving his football players Adderall

Adderall is a banned substance in the National Football League because it increases alertness, aggressiveness, attention and concentration. It improves reaction time, especially when fatigue, so the NFL believes there’s no question it’s a performance-enhancing drug. Anthony Fullman, a 30-year-old football coach, was arrested after he allegedly provided...
CALIFORNIA STATE
CBS Sports

WATCH: Four-star OL Sullivan Absher to make college commitment live Friday on CBS Sports HQ

Sullivan Absher, a four-star prospect and the No. 275 overall player in the Class of 2023, will announce his college commitment live Friday at 4 p.m. ET on CBS Sports HQ. He has narrowed his finalists down to Notre Dame, NC State and Clemson with the 247Sports Crystal Ball giving the Fighting Irish and first-year coach Marcus Freeman the best chance to land his services. You can watch the announcement live in the video at the top of this page, on the CBS Sports App or via your connected device (Roku, Amazon Fire, Apple TV).
BELMONT, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Football
Local
Florida Sports
Tallahassee, FL
Sports
Local
Florida College Sports
Tallahassee, FL
College Sports
Tallahassee, FL
Football
City
Tallahassee, FL
The Spun

Kirk Herbstreit Makes His Feelings On Al Michaels Very Clear

Starting in 2022, Kirk Herbstreit and Al Michaels are the new voices of "Thursday Night Football." The iconic football broadcasters are teaming up with Amazon to provide a star-studded broadcast booth for the new program. During an appearance with "The Pat McAfee Show" on Friday, Herbstreit shared his excitement about...
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Deion Sanders
Person
Mike Norvell
The Spun

Charles Woodson Ranks His Top 5 NFL Teams Right Now

The great Charles Woodson has given fans an early preview of the NFL's 2022 season. On Thursday, Woodson revealed his ranking of the top five teams ahead of the 2022 season:. Until proven otherwise, Woodson is siding with the Rams. Los Angeles ran through the NFC and then took care of business against the Bengals in Super Bowl LVI.
TAMPA, FL
The Spun

Photos: Meet The Longtime Wife Of Kirk Herbstreit

ESPN college football analyst Kirk Herbstreit is going to have a crazy fall. The former Ohio State Buckeyes quarterback will be covering both college football and the National Football League. Thankfully, the Herbstreits have a solid family foundation. Kirk has been married to his wife, Allison, since 1998. Hopefully they're...
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Rutgers football is getting in on talented four-star quarterback Jake Merklinger

Four-star quarterback Jake Merklinger got offered by Rutgers football on Thursday night. A 6-foot-3, 185-pound quarterback for Calvary Day School (Savannah, GA), Merklinger is ranked the No. 137 player in the class of 2024 in the 247Sports Composite. As a sophomore, Merklinger completed 70.4 percent of his passes, throwing for 2,513 yards with 25 touchdowns and eight interceptions. He led his team with 11 rushing touchdowns and was second with 297 rushing yards. Last season, Calvary Day went 12-1, losing to Fellowship Christian 21-14 in the playoffs. He has an offer list that includes Arkansas, Cincinnati, Georgia Tech, Louisville, Michigan State, Minnesota, North Carolina...
SAVANNAH, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#College Football#College Athletics#American Football#Nil#Acc#Likeness#Jackson State
The Spun

Cowboys Star Micah Parsons Has Message For Stephen A. Smith

In honor of the NFL's schedule release, ESPN's Stephen A. Smith posted a video on Twitter trolling the Dallas Cowboys. He used his "Southern Stephen" personality throughout the video. Not only did Smith's video go viral, it caught Cowboys star Micah Parsons' attention. Instead of letting Smith get off the...
DALLAS, TX
The Spun

Raiders, Falcons Agree To WR Trade: Fans React

The Las Vegas Raiders are reportedly trading third-year wide receiver Bryan Edwards to the Atlanta Falcons. The Raiders sent Edwards and a 2023 seventh-round pick to Atlanta in exchange for the Falcons’ 2023 fifth-round pick, per ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter. The NFL world took to Twitter to react...
ATLANTA, GA
On3.com

CBS Sports releases newest Top 25 and 1 after latest round of transfers

There are still a lot of talented players available in the transfer portal across college basketball, but some players are beginning to make their decisions on where to play next season. The 2022 NBA Draft is still looming as well, so the outlook for next year’s college basketball season is still likely to significantly change over the coming months. Regardless, CBS Sports has taken a look ahead with updated Top 25 and 1 rankings.
HOUSTON, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
NCAA
NewsBreak
Facebook
Sports
Boston College
DawgsDaily

The No. 1 Reason Georgia Returns to the CFP in 2022

It takes quite a bit of luck and effort to make a College Football Playoff. History tells us it takes at least a one-loss schedule, and a resume of worthy of entry.  You have to avoid injuries, upsets, and overall wear and tear of a 13-game schedule, particularly if you play in the SEC. So, if ...
ATHENS, GA
NoleGameday

NoleGameday

Tallahassee, FL
350
Followers
104
Post
91K+
Views
ABOUT

The latest coverage of Florida State athletics

 https://www.si.com/college/fsu

Comments / 0

Community Policy