The Milwaukee Bucks miss Khris Middleton. Their offense has struggled in the halfcourt against the Celtics, averaging 84.4 points per 100 possessions on their first shot in the halfcourt, the worst of any team in the second round of the playoffs and 10 points per 100 below their regular season average. Part of that is an elite Boston defense, but part of it is how much the Celtics lean on Middleton to create in the halfcourt.

MILWAUKEE, WI ・ 1 DAY AGO