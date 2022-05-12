ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maple Grove, MN

1 homeowner dies in Maple Grove house fire

By Alicia Miller
Press & News
Press & News
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0O1NIT_0fbH89Iv00

One person is dead after a house fire in Maple Grove May 4 on the 10100 block of Nathan Lane. The Hennepin County Medical Examiner’s Office ruled 72-year-old Mary Jo Berbick’s death an accident, listing the cause as smoke inhalation and thermal injuries. The house is owned by David and Mary Berberick, who were both at home at the time of the fire.

According to the Maple Grove Fire Department, around 1 p.m. a caller reported to 911 that a house was on fire with flames visible in the living room and at least one person still inside.

Maple Grove Fire Chief Tim Bush said fire stations 2 and 3, along with automatic mutual aid from the Anoka-Champlin Fire Department were immediately sent to the scene.

Maple Grove Assistant Fire Chief Mike Kinnan noted seeing heavy black smoke rising above the horizon while en route to the fire address, so he requested the call be upgraded to a second alarm. This included the addition of firefighters from Maple Grove Fire Stations 1 and 4 and mutual aid from the Osseo Fire Department.

Because of the second alarm, a Life Support Unit trailer from Golden Valley was sent to the scene to manage firefighter rehabilitation and medical monitoring for firefighter safety.

Maple Grove’s fifth fire station was on standby coverage for any additional service calls.

“This was a fast-moving fire with extensive fire had spread through the living room at the time 911 operators were called,” Bush said. “Much of the central house, including the living room was heavily involved with active fire when police and fire units arrived on scene. The extensive spread of fire, with high levels of heat and smoke, prevented responders from attempting a rescue of the female homeowner.”

A tanker truck arrived on the scene within seven minutes after the initial call was paged. Firefighters immediately went to work putting water on the fire.

The fire was declared out and crews from Anoka-Champlin and Osseo were released shortly after 2 p.m., with most Maple Grove fire crews clearing the scene by 2:30 p.m.

“The homeowners at this address are senior citizens and longtime residents of this Maple Grove neighborhood,” Bush said. “The husband was not able to assist his wife to get out of the house, because of the rapid growth of the fire and her mobility issues. He attempted to re-enter the house, but was prevented by high heat and fire conditions.”

Police officers arriving on the scene within minutes of the original dispatch from Hennepin Radio reported “fully involved” conditions preventing them from attempting any rescue of the trapped woman, according to Bush. The husband was subsequently evaluated by paramedics and transported to North Memorial Medical Center for additional treatment. As of May 5, he was at North Memorial Hospital.

There was extensive fire damage to the central portion of the house, according to Bush. There was also heat, smoke and water damage throughout the house resulting in estimated property and contents loss of over $400,000 dollars.

“Fire investigators from Maple Grove and the Minnesota State Fire Marshal have confirmed the fire started in the living room area of the house, but have not determined the cause,” he said. “An additional investigation will be conducted to attempt final cause determination.”

There have been several house fires in the city just northwest of Jefferson Highway and Highway 610. When asked about this, Bush said, “Nearby residents note concern that four house fires have occurred close to this neighborhood since last year. Although not common, it isn’t unusual for this to happen. The Maple Grove Police and Fire Departments investigate the cause and origin of all working fires within the city. Sometimes unrelated fires may share common safety issues leading to their cause, such as unattended cooking, careless use of heating appliances, smoking, and other causes. At this point, there is no indication that recent fires are related to each other.”

Educators from the Maple Grove Fire Department do encourage homeowners and residents to practice fire safety, including having a fire escape plan with at least two ways out of every room. “Every home needs current and working smoke and carbon monoxide alarms,” Bush said. “Additional items on your home fire safety checklist should include cooking safety, electrical and appliance safety, fireplaces and space heaters, smoking safety, and candle safety. Home fire safety checklists are available online from the American Red Cross, the National Safety Council and others.”

The cause of this fire is under investigation by the Maple Grove Fire Department and the State Fire Marshal.

Comments / 1

Related
CBS Minnesota

Resident Hospitalized After Bloomington Home Fire

BLOOMINGTON, Minn. (WCCO) — Authorities are investigating a house fire that happened in Bloomington Friday afternoon. According to the Bloomington Fire Department, the fire happened on the 8900 block of Knox Avenue. Crews noted heavy fire coming from the back of the home when they arrived. Few other details were immediately available but the fire department said that one occupant was taken to a local hospital.
BLOOMINGTON, MN
Bring Me The News

Worker killed in skid loader accident was 23-year-old apprentice lineman

A Minnesota Valley Electric Cooperative worker killed in a worksite accident earlier this week was a 23-year-old apprentice lineman working to become a journeyman electrician. Tanner Dosch, originally from Rosemount, was living in Belle Plaine at the time of his death, according to his obituary. Dosch was a graduate of Rosemount High School and Dakota County Technical College.
ROSEMOUNT, MN
CBS Minnesota

Teen Pulled From St. Croix River Dies; Identified As 17-Year-Old Suleiman Garado

LAKE ST. CROIX BEACH, Minn. (WCCO) — A 17-year-old boy from Stillwater is dead after being pulled Thursday evening from the St. Croix River. According to the Washington County Sheriff’s Office, authorities were called at 5:40 p.m. to the 2000 block of Riviera Avenue South in Lake St. Croix Beach. They were responding to the report that a teen had gone under the water while playing with friends. (credit: CBS) Responders arrived within minutes and began searching for the missing teenager, identified as Suleiman Ibrahim Abda Garado. The Washington County rescue dive team located the boy roughly 40 minutes after he was last seen by witnesses. Garado was taken to Regions Hospital, where he was pronounced dead Friday morning. “The death of this young man is a devastating tragedy, and I extend my deepest condolences to his family and loved ones,” Washington County Sheriff Day Starry said, in a statement. “I’m grateful for the quick response of the Washington County rescue dive team and their ability to recovery Suleiman and bring peace to his family.” The official cause of the teenager’s death remains under investigation by the Ramsey County Medical Examiner.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, MN
WEAU-TV 13

17-year-old dead after water emergency incident in Washington County

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Minn. (WEAU)-The Washington County Sheriff’s Office has identified the teen as 17-year-old Suleiman Ibrahim Abda Garado of Stillwater, Minn. The incident is a suspected drowning. According to the Washington County Sheriff’s Office, the teen was pronounced dead at Regions Hospital early Friday morning. WASHINGTON COUNTY, Minn....
WASHINGTON COUNTY, MN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Maple Grove, MN
Crime & Safety
County
Hennepin County, MN
City
Osseo, MN
Hennepin County, MN
Accidents
City
Maple Grove, MN
State
Minnesota State
Hennepin County, MN
Crime & Safety
Local
Minnesota Accidents
Maple Grove, MN
Accidents
Local
Minnesota Crime & Safety
CBS Minnesota

2 Children, 1 Man Dead In Western Wisconsin House Fire

BARRON, Wis. (WCCO) — Two young children and their father are dead following an early Thursday morning house fire in northwestern Wisconsin. First responders say a call came in shortly before 3:30 a.m. They arrived to learn three people were still inside. They’re now trying to piece together answers of how this tragedy happened. Less than 12 hours after the fire, the emotional toll is still hitting Barron County Sheriff Chris Fitzgerald. “This was a tough one. This was probably the first time in my career, the first time in the fire chief’s career, that we’ve seen firemen carrying children out of house,”...
BARRON COUNTY, WI
valleynewslive.com

UPDATE: Large barn fire kills 1,000 goats

HENNING, Minn. (Valley News Live) - More than 1,000 goats were killed in a large barn fire. The first call came in around 10:00 a.m. Friday, May 13, at 26486 520th Ave. near Henning. The Otter Tail County Sheriff’s Office says a litter of puppies were also killed. A barn,...
HENNING, MN
willmarradio.com

Name released of storm related death in Kandiyohi County

The Kandiyohi County Sheriff's Office has identified 63 year old Ryan Erickson from rural Lake Lillian as the man who died during the storm in Kandiyohi County on Thursday night. On May 12, 2022 at approximately 6:59 pm, the Kandiyohi County Sheriff’s Office was called to an address in the...
KANDIYOHI COUNTY, MN
CBS Minnesota

Body Of Missing Mankato Woman Found In Swamp

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Authorities say a body found Friday morning in southern Minnesota is believed to be that of Nyawuor “Sunday” Chuol, who’s been missing since late last month. The Blue Earth County Sheriff’s Office says a canoer reported finding a body in the southwest corner of Eagle Lake Swamp, which is roughly 10 miles east of Mankato. (credit: Mankato Public Safety) The body was found near where a search party was looking for Chuol on Friday morning in an area north of Highway 14. Chuol, 30, of Mankato, was reported missing by family on April 25. That same day, surveillance images captured her at a gas station about 10 miles east of Mankato.
MANKATO, MN
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nathan Lane
newscenter1.tv

Minnesota hiker dies near Keystone

RAPID CITY, S.D. – The Pennington County Sheriff’s Office reports being dispatched along with the Pennington County Search and Rescue Friday to assist a 51-year-old hiker at Grizzly Creek nearby Keystone, S.D. The hiker from Alexandria, Minn. was pronounced dead at the scene.
KEYSTONE, SD
ccxmedia.org

Three Arrested After High-Speed Chase, Gunfire in Brooklyn Park

Police in Brooklyn Center and Brooklyn Park teamed up to stop several suspects who fled from a city park after a report of gunshots fired. Brooklyn Park police initially responded to Brookdale Park shortly before 8:30 p.m. Thursday. When officers arrived, a vehicle fled at a high rate of speed, running stop signs and red lights.
BROOKLYN PARK, MN
willmarradio.com

Four people rescued after canoe capsizes in Stearns County

(Collegeville Township, Stearns County, MN)-- On Wednesday evening at approximately 7:07 PM, the Stearns County Sheriff’s Department received a call of a capsized canoe on Lake Sagatagan located in Collegeville Township. The caller was an occupant of the capsized canoe and reported only one of the four occupants in the water was wearing a life jacket.
STEARNS COUNTY, MN
CBS Minnesota

Firefighter Killed In Blomkest During 2nd Night Of Dangerous Storms

Originally published on May 12 MURDOCK, Minn. (WCCO) — A second night of dangerous weather has turned deadly. The National Weather Service says a grain bin fell on a car just before 7 p.m. Thursday in Kandiyohi County, killing a passenger inside. (credit: CBS) According to the Kandiyohi County Sheriff’s Office, the victim, 63-year-old Ryan Erickson, of rural Lake Lillian, was a volunteer firefighter on storm watch on his own property at the time of the incident. It’s believed to be a line of duty death. (credit: CBS) A possible tornado also touched down two hours north of there in Pillager. Around that time, strong storms...
BLOMKEST, MN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#House Fires#Fire Marshal#Accident#The Osseo Fire Department#Life Support Unit
CBS Minnesota

Bicyclist Seriously Injured In Crash With Car In Northfield

[NOTE: An earlier version of this story indicated the bicyclist had been killed. The State Patrol updated its information Thursday afternoon to report he suffered life-threatening injuries.] NORTHFIELD, Minn. (WCCO) — Authorities say a bicyclist sustained life-threatening injuries in a collision with a vehicle in Northfield Wednesday night. According to the Minnesota State Patrol, a 44-year-old from Northfield was riding his bike on Highway 3 around 9:40 p.m. The bicyclist turned left onto Fifth Street East and that’s when the collision occurred with a driver in a Subaru Impreza, the state patrol said. The 19-year-old Subaru driver was uninjured. Ring was taken to Hennepin Healthcare. The state patrol said Ring was wearing a helmet. Road conditions were wet at the time.
NORTHFIELD, MN
kroxam.com

ARREST/FIRE REPORT – MAY 13, 2022

The Northwest Regional Corrections Center in Crookston reported the following arrests. Cheyenne Deplazes Lynn, 21 of Fargo, for Fifth Degree Drug Possession. Lukas Eld Austin, 25 of Crookston, for Disorderly Conduct.
CROOKSTON, MN
KARE 11

KARE 11 Investigates: Tampered Evidence

ST PAUL, Minn. — A Minnesota man was sentenced to five years in prison after a jury convicted him of being a felon in possession of firearms. Benjamin Hill, 42, now alleges in a federal lawsuit that he was framed by a sheriff’s deputy who planted DNA on a pair of guns.
SAINT PAUL, MN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Accidents
fox9.com

Motorcyclist dies during Thursday's storm in western Minnesota

(FOX 9) - A 49-year-old motorcyclist died in a crash during Thursday night’s storm in western Minnesota. Michael Allen Fifield, of Benson, Minnesota, was riding a Kawasaki motorcycle northbound on Highway 29 at 8:18 p.m. on Thursday when he lost control and went into the ditch near 60th Street Southeast in Cashel Township, Swift County, the Minnesota State Patrol’s report states.
BENSON, MN
CBS Minnesota

Charges: Man Threw Punch That Left Victim With Brain Swelling

ST. PAUL, Minn. (WCCO) – A Maplewood man faces charges after he allegedly punched another man who is now in critical condition. Kenneth Lax, 44, is charged with first-degree assault in Ramsey County. According to the complaint, police responded on Thursday evening to the intersection of Snelling Avenue North and Charles Avenue on a reported assault. When they arrived, they found a man lying in the street unconscious, with a pool of blood coming from his head. A witnesses who knew the suspect – later identified as Lax – provided police with his phone number. The witnesses said Lax approached the victim near the...
MAPLEWOOD, MN
CBS Minnesota

St. Paul Man Charged With Attempted Murder After Allegedly Cutting Girlfriend’s Throat At Light Rail Station

Originally published May 13, 2022 ST. PAUL, Minn. (WCCO) — A St. Paul man is facing attempted murder charges after allegedly slashing his girlfriend’s throat and leaving her to bleed out on a light rail platform. The victim told police that her life was saved by good Samaritans who applied pressure to her wound. Ray Criss, 36, is charged in Ramsey County with second-degree attempted murder and first-degree assault in connection with the Monday stabbing, court documents show. If convicted of the attempted murder charge, he faces a maximum sentence of 20 years in prison. Criss is currently in custody in...
SAINT PAUL, MN
Press & News

Press & News

Osseo, MN
23
Followers
71
Post
1K+
Views
ABOUT

Press & News is comprised of Crow River News and Osseo-Maple Grove-Champlin-Dayton Press newspapers. Published Thursdays by APG of East Central Minnesota dating back to 1923. 24/7 local coverage found online at www.pressnews.com

 https://www.hometownsource.com/press_and_news/

Comments / 0

Community Policy