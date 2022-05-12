1 homeowner dies in Maple Grove house fire

One person is dead after a house fire in Maple Grove May 4 on the 10100 block of Nathan Lane. The Hennepin County Medical Examiner’s Office ruled 72-year-old Mary Jo Berbick’s death an accident, listing the cause as smoke inhalation and thermal injuries. The house is owned by David and Mary Berberick, who were both at home at the time of the fire.

According to the Maple Grove Fire Department, around 1 p.m. a caller reported to 911 that a house was on fire with flames visible in the living room and at least one person still inside.

Maple Grove Fire Chief Tim Bush said fire stations 2 and 3, along with automatic mutual aid from the Anoka-Champlin Fire Department were immediately sent to the scene.

Maple Grove Assistant Fire Chief Mike Kinnan noted seeing heavy black smoke rising above the horizon while en route to the fire address, so he requested the call be upgraded to a second alarm. This included the addition of firefighters from Maple Grove Fire Stations 1 and 4 and mutual aid from the Osseo Fire Department.

Because of the second alarm, a Life Support Unit trailer from Golden Valley was sent to the scene to manage firefighter rehabilitation and medical monitoring for firefighter safety.

Maple Grove’s fifth fire station was on standby coverage for any additional service calls.

“This was a fast-moving fire with extensive fire had spread through the living room at the time 911 operators were called,” Bush said. “Much of the central house, including the living room was heavily involved with active fire when police and fire units arrived on scene. The extensive spread of fire, with high levels of heat and smoke, prevented responders from attempting a rescue of the female homeowner.”

A tanker truck arrived on the scene within seven minutes after the initial call was paged. Firefighters immediately went to work putting water on the fire.

The fire was declared out and crews from Anoka-Champlin and Osseo were released shortly after 2 p.m., with most Maple Grove fire crews clearing the scene by 2:30 p.m.

“The homeowners at this address are senior citizens and longtime residents of this Maple Grove neighborhood,” Bush said. “The husband was not able to assist his wife to get out of the house, because of the rapid growth of the fire and her mobility issues. He attempted to re-enter the house, but was prevented by high heat and fire conditions.”

Police officers arriving on the scene within minutes of the original dispatch from Hennepin Radio reported “fully involved” conditions preventing them from attempting any rescue of the trapped woman, according to Bush. The husband was subsequently evaluated by paramedics and transported to North Memorial Medical Center for additional treatment. As of May 5, he was at North Memorial Hospital.

There was extensive fire damage to the central portion of the house, according to Bush. There was also heat, smoke and water damage throughout the house resulting in estimated property and contents loss of over $400,000 dollars.

“Fire investigators from Maple Grove and the Minnesota State Fire Marshal have confirmed the fire started in the living room area of the house, but have not determined the cause,” he said. “An additional investigation will be conducted to attempt final cause determination.”

There have been several house fires in the city just northwest of Jefferson Highway and Highway 610. When asked about this, Bush said, “Nearby residents note concern that four house fires have occurred close to this neighborhood since last year. Although not common, it isn’t unusual for this to happen. The Maple Grove Police and Fire Departments investigate the cause and origin of all working fires within the city. Sometimes unrelated fires may share common safety issues leading to their cause, such as unattended cooking, careless use of heating appliances, smoking, and other causes. At this point, there is no indication that recent fires are related to each other.”

Educators from the Maple Grove Fire Department do encourage homeowners and residents to practice fire safety, including having a fire escape plan with at least two ways out of every room. “Every home needs current and working smoke and carbon monoxide alarms,” Bush said. “Additional items on your home fire safety checklist should include cooking safety, electrical and appliance safety, fireplaces and space heaters, smoking safety, and candle safety. Home fire safety checklists are available online from the American Red Cross, the National Safety Council and others.”

The cause of this fire is under investigation by the Maple Grove Fire Department and the State Fire Marshal.