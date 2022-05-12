Tourism picks up across Las Vegas amid inflation, fuel price concerns

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Tourism is picking up across the Las Vegas valley, stimulating the economy.

Every day thousands of travelers make their way through Las Vegas.

Either flying through Harry Reid International Airport or driving in from neighboring states.

A representative from Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority tells 8 News Now international travel which makes up 15% of overall visitation, is still not fully back, even after Reid Airport restored 16 international locations.

David Schwartz is a gaming historian at UNLV and tells 8 News Now, that there is still a long way to go before reaching pre-pandemic visitor numbers.

“Las Vegas as it has been for a long time is still a great place to visit,” he said. “Obviously, with the pandemic, there was a lot less travel. Now a lot of those restrictions have gone away but we still have things like high fuel prices and inflation to deal with.”

High prices in gas and inflation might cause some travelers to stay home, yet some industries seem to be thriving.

“For gaming, things are getting a lot better, the gaming revenues continue to be at record highs. We’re seeing the non-gaming pick-up,” Schwartz added. “Entertainment is starting to come back, I think the next piece will be conventions.”

Schwartz tells 8 News Now the most important thing to remember is that the Las Vegas economy really is part of the global economy and can be affected by global events.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KLAS.