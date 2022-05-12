What Happened With CM Punk After AEW Dynamite Went Off The Air

Owen Hart Foundation Men’s Tournament Quarterfinals: Adam Cole (14-2) vs. Dax Harwood (42-14) I have been vocal on Twitter about my thoughts that Dax Harwood should win the entire tournament. Dr. Martha Hart was in the crowd. Anyway, we’ve got a Shawn Michaels guy against a Bret Hart guy in a tournament dedicated to Owen Hart. That played into this as Dax was all business while Cole was arrogant, flashy, and taunted. Cole was also more aggressive, taking things outside and throwing Dax into the steel steps. Cole held serve through a commercial break with Dax having to fight from beneath. Returning, the crowd was split and the guys went into an exchange of German suplexes. Cole went way into the HBK bag by tuning up the band for Sweet Chin Music though Dax prevented it. Dax wrestled the smarter match throughout while Cole could snap off a big move to turn the tide, which continued down the stretch. After Dax survived a near countout, Cole garnered boos by applying the Sharpshooter and Dax fought hard but had to tap at the 15:34 mark. A really good match though the outcome is disappointing. It’s the expected route and I think Dax as the underdog making it to the finals would’ve been ideal. Even if he lost at that point. Ah, well, I guess Cole needs a win after losing to Hangman twice though I’d have liked him to struggle at least a bit more before turning it around. [***½]

