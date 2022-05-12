ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

What Happened With CM Punk After AEW Dynamite Went Off The Air

By Sai Mohan
wrestlinginc.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCM Punk interacted with Danhausen and HOOK after this week’s live episode of AEW Dynamite went off the air. As seen in the videos below, HOOK hit a t-bone suplex on Punk before applying the Redrum submission to send the fans home happy. The post-show segment started with...

www.wrestlinginc.com

Comments / 0

Related
ClutchPoints

WWE Hall of Famer will make in-ring return in AEW

Sixteen-time World Champion and two-time WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair is returning to the ring as manager to the FTR in AEW. Ric Flair was last seen wrestling in a ring back in 2011 in a match against Sting on TNA. For WWE fans, his “real” final in-ring performance was his iconic retirement match against Shawn Michaels at WrestleMania 24 in 2008. Now, Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer reports that the 16-time world champion is gearing up once again, training to wrestle for the first time in over a decade:
WWE
stillrealtous.com

People In Power Reportedly Want Former WWE Star In AEW

Fans have seen quite a few WWE stars part ways with the company and join AEW in recent years, and there are a number of interesting names who are currently free agents. Candice LeRae’s WWE contract recently expired, and she has no non-compete clause which means that both LeRae and her husband Johnny Gargano are free agents at the moment.
NFL
411mania.com

Pantoja’s AEW Dynamite Review 5.11.22

Owen Hart Foundation Men’s Tournament Quarterfinals: Adam Cole (14-2) vs. Dax Harwood (42-14) I have been vocal on Twitter about my thoughts that Dax Harwood should win the entire tournament. Dr. Martha Hart was in the crowd. Anyway, we’ve got a Shawn Michaels guy against a Bret Hart guy in a tournament dedicated to Owen Hart. That played into this as Dax was all business while Cole was arrogant, flashy, and taunted. Cole was also more aggressive, taking things outside and throwing Dax into the steel steps. Cole held serve through a commercial break with Dax having to fight from beneath. Returning, the crowd was split and the guys went into an exchange of German suplexes. Cole went way into the HBK bag by tuning up the band for Sweet Chin Music though Dax prevented it. Dax wrestled the smarter match throughout while Cole could snap off a big move to turn the tide, which continued down the stretch. After Dax survived a near countout, Cole garnered boos by applying the Sharpshooter and Dax fought hard but had to tap at the 15:34 mark. A really good match though the outcome is disappointing. It’s the expected route and I think Dax as the underdog making it to the finals would’ve been ideal. Even if he lost at that point. Ah, well, I guess Cole needs a win after losing to Hangman twice though I’d have liked him to struggle at least a bit more before turning it around. [***½]
WWE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Nevada Sports
City
Las Vegas, NV
Las Vegas, NV
Sports
State
Nevada State
wrestlinginc.com

AEW Star Returning To Impact This Weekend

AEW’s Frankie Kazarian is set to make his return to Impact Wrestling this weekend. Impact will run their Citrus Brawl set of TV tapings this coming Friday and Saturday from the Osceola Heritage Park Events Center in Kissimmee, Florida. These tapings will air as future episodes of Impact on AXS TV, and the final shows before Slammiversary on Sunday, June 19.
KISSIMMEE, FL
wrestlinginc.com

Matt Hardy Praises AEW Star As “One Of The Greatest Pro Wrestlers Of All Time”

During a recent episode of The Extreme Life of Matt Hardy, the AEW superstar spoke about All Elite Wrestling and one of its biggest stars, CM Punk. When Punk made his shocking return to wrestling in August of 2021, the wrestling world was ecstatic to hear CM Punk was back in the wrestling business. The former WWE superstar mentioned how happy he is to see Punk back in a wrestling ring, and why he believes “The Best in the World” is one of the greatest pro wrestlers of all time.
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

WINC Podcast (5/13): WWE SmackDown Review, AEW Rampage Review

Glenn Rubenstein (@GlennRubenstein) and Isa (@NYCDemonD1va) are back for the latest edition of the Wrestling Inc. podcast. Topics include:. We’re helping make homeownership easy by partnering with Conrad Thompson and 1st Family Mortgage! If you’re ready for your next home, hurry over to SaveWithWINC.com now! Stop throwing your money away on rent! You can own a home with as little as NO MONEY DOWN! Get into your next house with SaveWithWINC.com.
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

William Regal Comments On His WWE Tenure And Departure

AEW’s William Regal recently sat down with Chris Mueller of B/R to talk about his wrestling career, both current and past. On the subject of material he has been given to work with over the years, William Regal stated how fortunate he was to always be trusted to do the best with what he was given.
WWE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Cm Punk
Person
Bill Demott
Person
Tony Nese
wrestlinginc.com

Photo: Cody Rhodes Replaces Roman Reigns As Top Star On WWE Hell In A Cell Poster

It appears the reports of Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns not wrestling at next month’s Hell in a Cell Premium Live Event are accurate. A new poster released for the June 5 event has Cody Rhodes featured front and center, as opposed to Reigns. “The Tribal Chief” was previously included in the promotional material for the next WWE PLE.
CHICAGO, IL
wrestlinginc.com

Alberto Del Rio Involved In Ugly Backstage Incident At Wrestling Show In Mexico

Former WWE Champion Alberto Del Rio, AKA Alberto El Patron, was involved in an ugly backstage incident at a recent KAOZ Lucha Libre event in Monterrey, Mexico. Alberto was told to arrive at the arena by 3 pm, but didn’t show up until two hours later. This led to promoter Alonso Botello asking security not to allow Alberto into the locker room.
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

NBC Renews “Young Rock” For A Third Season

NBC has ordered a third season of “Young Rock” from WWE Legend Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson and his Seven Bucks Productions company. The second season of “Young Rock” is currently airing on NBC Tuesday nights, and is available on Peacock the following day. NBC announced today that the show is being renewed for a third season, while “American Auto” and “Grand Crew” are being renewed for their second seasons.
TV & VIDEOS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Long Island#Aew Dynamite#Combat#Redrum#Ubs Arena#Hook Danhausen#Nese Sterling#Hookhausen
wrestlinginc.com

AEW Reportedly Interested In Two Recent WWE NXT Stars

The powers at be in AEW are reportedly interested in Candice LeRae. As noted in the latest edition of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, former NXT Women’s Tag Team Champion Candice LeRae reportedly has interest from ‘people in power’ in AEW. LeRae’s contract with WWE reportedly expired this...
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

WWE ‘Main Event’ Match Reportedly Nixed

An interesting turn of events occured at this week’s WWE ‘Main Event’ taping. According to a report from Fightful Select, R-Truth was slated to face Otis during the 5/9 WWE ‘Main Event’ tapings. Per the report, the company filmed the standard two matches for the weekly show, including Apollo Crews vs. Akira Tozawa and T-Bar vs. Reggie. However, R-Truth vs. Otis was scheduled to take place during the show but WWE decided to stick with the standard two matches for the event.
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

Wardlow Recalls Jeff Hardy’s Reaction When He Used A Swanton Bomb In AEW

Ever since his Dynamite debut in November 2019, Wardlow has long been touted as one of the biggest and brightest prospects in all of AEW. Many comparisons have been made between the current AEW standout and champions of the past and present. Speaking recently on the Superstar Crossover podcast, the...
SWANTON, OH
wrestlinginc.com

Paige Wants To Be Ronda Rousey’s Manager

WWE posted on Friday a question on Twitter about who should challenge WWE SmackDown Women’s Champion Ronda Rousey next. WWE Superstar Paige replied to the tweet and hinted that she would like to be Rousey’s manager. The former WWE Divas Champion tweeted, “Manager maybe?”. Paige has been...
WWE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Combat Sports
NewsBreak
AEW
NewsBreak
WWE
NewsBreak
Sports
wrestlinginc.com

Top AEW Star Reacts To Reports Of MJF Leaning Towards Leaving The Company

MJF potentially leaving AEW for WWE in 2024 is a move that would be welcomed by Sammy Guevara. While tweeting in character, the former AEW TNT Champion reacted to a report of MJF’s frustration with his AEW contract situation. As seen below, Guevara wrote “I hope he doesn’t” along with the folded hands emoji.
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

CM Punk And Other AEW Stars Featured In Preview For Carpool Karaoke

Several AEW stars have been featured in the preview for the upcoming Carpool Karaoke television series that will begin streaming on May 27th on Apple TV+. CM Punk, Christian Cage, Britt Baker, and Bryan Danielson were shown together in one car, while Powerhouse Hobbs, Ruby Soho, and MJF were in another. All of the wrestlers then appear to come together on a large bike where they are all cycling together, presumably singing as well.
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

DDP Compares WWE HOFer To Sylvester Stallone In Terms Of Storytelling

On the latest episode of the DDP Snake Pit podcast, Diamond Dallas Page and AEW’s Jake Roberts paid tribute to WWE and WCW wrestling legend Ricky Steamboat. DDP in particular had huge praise for the former NWA World Heavyweight Champion, declaring him the most underrated wrestling Hall of Famer in history.
WWE

Comments / 0

Community Policy