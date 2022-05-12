Point of View: Los Angeles Mayoral candidates and the power of wealth

LOS ANGELES - California Governor Gavin Newsom announced that the state's minimum wage will be increasing to offset the costs residents are feeling due to rising inflation. According to Newsom's office, California’s minimum wage is projected to increase to $15.50 per hour for all workers on January 1, 2023. The accelerated increase is required by a provision in the state’s existing minimum wage law when inflation exceeds 7 percent. In April in California, inflation was up 7.9 percent, and it's been above 7 percent every month so far in 2022.

CALIFORNIA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO