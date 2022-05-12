Woman with baby arrested in Piedmont after hit-and-run involving stolen car
PIEDMONT, Calif. (KRON) — A woman was arrested after a stolen black SUV was involved in a hit-and-run on Tuesday night in Piedmont, police announced in a Facebook post. She was showing signs of being under the influence of alcohol when officers found her hiding in the bushes with her one-year-old baby near the scene of the crash.Man arrested after hit-and-run kills 68-year-old in San Pablo
Police said the woman was driving at a high rate of speed in the area of Wildwood Avenue and Highland Avenue where several cars in the area were hit. They later found a Ford black SUV abandoned on nearby on Warfield Avenue.
After the unidentified woman was arrested, police conducted a search of the vehicle that was stolen out of San Francisco. Police found stolen mail from a number of Oakland residents, burglary tools, and an open container of alcohol.
KRON On is streaming
The woman was booked into Santa Rita Jail, and the baby was taken to Child Protective Services, police said.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KRON4.
Comments / 8