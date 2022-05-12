May 12 Community News

Email announcements to community@reflector.com.

Farmers Market

The Leroy James Farmers Market, 4560 County Home Road, is open 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. through Saturday.

Market on the Square

The Town of Winterville will hold its Market on The Square 4-7 p.m. today at 252 Main St. The event will feature a free touch-a-truck and the Community Craft Market. Visit facebook.com/WintervilleMarket/ for weather updates.

Literacy Volunteers

Former Pitt Literacy Volunteers tutors are needed to help clients from Greenville who are calling Beaufort County Literacy to get help learning to read. Beaufort County Literacy will provide testing and materials. To help, call 974-1812, email vliteracybcnc@gmail.com or visit www.beaufortcoliteracy.org

Candidates speak

Greenville-Pitt Public Access Television is airing programs for candidates in the May 17 Primary election on Suddenlink Channel 23. Candidates discuss issues, their qualifications, personal history and other topics relevant to the election. The programs also may be viewed on Roku and YouTube. Search for GPATtv23. For more information, email akela.thigpen@gpattv23.org.

Food distribution

St. Peter’s Developmental Center, 1295 E. Mumford Road, will hold a drive-through food box giveaway from 9-11 a.m. on Saturday. Everyone in need is welcome. Call Minister Willie Gatling at 325-4162 for information.

Food Pantry

The St. James United Methodist Church Food Pantry, 2000 Forest Hill Circle, will distribute bags of fresh produce and baked goods along with bags of nonperishable food starting at 9 a.m. on Saturday. Everyone is welcome. Drive up, provide your name and number of people in your household and we will put the bags in your trunk. Call 752-6154.

Vaccination Clinic

Phillippi Missionary Baptist Church, 2673 Virginia St., will hold a free COVID-19 vaccination clinic from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday in the church multipurpose building. The clinic will provide first and second shots and boosters for adults and children. Call 916-6409 for information.

Women’s Day

Phillippi Missionary Baptist Church, 2673 Virginia St., will hold its Annual Women’s Day Celebration at 10 a.m. on Sunday. The guest preacher will be Rev. Dr. Alycia Marcena, associate minister at Orange Grove Missionary Baptist Church, Durham. Open to everyone. Call 814-4050 for information.

Republican Women

The Republican Women of Pitt County will host their monthly luncheon and speakers series on May 19 at the Greenville Country Club, 216 Country Club Drive. Social and check-in at 11:30; program and lunch begin at noon. RSVP to rwpcnc21@gmail.com required for lunch.

Host families needed

Terre des Langues is seeking host families for 10 French students in the Greenville area for June 18-July 10 and 10 students July 10-31 along with two teachers. The students are 15 to 18 and will be matched individually with their host families according to gender, activities and interests. No special activity is required of their hosts, who need not to have children to qualify. The participants have a strong motivation to improve their competency in English, share their culture and discover the American way of life. Contact Frederic Fladdenmuller at 754-2136 or write to fladenmullerf@ecu.edu.