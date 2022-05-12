ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greenville, NC

May 12 Community News

By Bobby Burns
The Daily Reflector
The Daily Reflector
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3A40PJ_0fbH4N9K00

Email announcements to community@reflector.com.

Farmers Market

The Leroy James Farmers Market, 4560 County Home Road, is open 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. through Saturday.

Market on the Square

The Town of Winterville will hold its Market on The Square 4-7 p.m. today at 252 Main St. The event will feature a free touch-a-truck and the Community Craft Market. Visit facebook.com/WintervilleMarket/ for weather updates.

Literacy Volunteers

Former Pitt Literacy Volunteers tutors are needed to help clients from Greenville who are calling Beaufort County Literacy to get help learning to read. Beaufort County Literacy will provide testing and materials. To help, call 974-1812, email vliteracybcnc@gmail.com or visit www.beaufortcoliteracy.org

Candidates speak

Greenville-Pitt Public Access Television is airing programs for candidates in the May 17 Primary election on Suddenlink Channel 23. Candidates discuss issues, their qualifications, personal history and other topics relevant to the election. The programs also may be viewed on Roku and YouTube. Search for GPATtv23. For more information, email akela.thigpen@gpattv23.org.

Food distribution

St. Peter’s Developmental Center, 1295 E. Mumford Road, will hold a drive-through food box giveaway from 9-11 a.m. on Saturday. Everyone in need is welcome. Call Minister Willie Gatling at 325-4162 for information.

Food Pantry

The St. James United Methodist Church Food Pantry, 2000 Forest Hill Circle, will distribute bags of fresh produce and baked goods along with bags of nonperishable food starting at 9 a.m. on Saturday. Everyone is welcome. Drive up, provide your name and number of people in your household and we will put the bags in your trunk. Call 752-6154.

Vaccination Clinic

Phillippi Missionary Baptist Church, 2673 Virginia St., will hold a free COVID-19 vaccination clinic from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday in the church multipurpose building. The clinic will provide first and second shots and boosters for adults and children. Call 916-6409 for information.

Women’s Day

Phillippi Missionary Baptist Church, 2673 Virginia St., will hold its Annual Women’s Day Celebration at 10 a.m. on Sunday. The guest preacher will be Rev. Dr. Alycia Marcena, associate minister at Orange Grove Missionary Baptist Church, Durham. Open to everyone. Call 814-4050 for information.

Republican Women

The Republican Women of Pitt County will host their monthly luncheon and speakers series on May 19 at the Greenville Country Club, 216 Country Club Drive. Social and check-in at 11:30; program and lunch begin at noon. RSVP to rwpcnc21@gmail.com required for lunch.

Host families needed

Terre des Langues is seeking host families for 10 French students in the Greenville area for June 18-July 10 and 10 students July 10-31 along with two teachers. The students are 15 to 18 and will be matched individually with their host families according to gender, activities and interests. No special activity is required of their hosts, who need not to have children to qualify. The participants have a strong motivation to improve their competency in English, share their culture and discover the American way of life. Contact Frederic Fladdenmuller at 754-2136 or write to fladenmullerf@ecu.edu.

Comments / 0

Related
WNCT

Celebration on the Sound starts Thursday night

MOREHEAD CITY, N.C. (WNCT) — Looking for something fun to do this weekend? Celebration on the Sound is happening for the first time ever.Carteret Community College will host the carnival and concert. It starts Thursday night with lots of fun fair rides.And throughout the weekend country music artists Avery Anna, Parmalee, Randy Houser and Shy […]
CARTERET COUNTY, NC
FOX8 News

Thomasville neighbors worried about stray dog

THOMASVILLE, N.C. (WGHP) — People in Thomasville are rallying around one stray dog. No one knows how old the dog is or the gender, but they started noticing it after constantly seeing the dog sitting on the corner of Liberty Drive and Cloniger Drive. “He’s been out in storms, rain, heat. We’re all just really […]
THOMASVILLE, NC
WNCT

Car show coming to Jacksonville on May 21st

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – A car show is coming to Jacksonville looking to wow families. On Saturday, May 21 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Jacksonville Kiwanis Club is holding a “Kolossal Day” for kids. The 3rd Annual Kolossal Day for Kids will feature a motorcycle ride and car show. The motorcycle ride starts and […]
JACKSONVILLE, NC
cbs17

City of Raleigh deems hotel unsafe

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN)—A Raleigh hotel was deemed an unsafe building by the city. It is located on New Bern Avenue. The City of Raleigh posted the notice on the front doors, and now those staying there are forced to pack their bags. Inspectors found numerous safety violations, including missing...
RALEIGH, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Winterville, NC
Government
City
Durham, NC
County
Pitt County, NC
City
Beaufort, NC
City
Winterville, NC
Greenville, NC
Government
Pitt County, NC
Government
City
Greenville, NC
triad-city-beat.com

We made a mistake, and we are sorry

Update (5/12/22, 9:57 p.m.): We incorrectly stated that Nancy Vaughan reached out to us to buy the ad. In fact, we reached out to candidates about buying ads. Vaughan also paid $1800 for three weeks, not the aforementioned $650 per week. We apologize for the initial error. We made a...
GREENSBORO, NC
outerbanksvoice.com

John D. Johnson of Elizabeth City, May 5

John David Johnson, age 62, of Elizabeth City, NC died on Thursday, May 5, 2022 at Sentara Albemarle Medical Center. He was born in Norfolk, VA on September 28, 1959 to the late Warren Clinton Johnson and Rosa Lee Hunter. He is survived by his Partner, Beulah “Suki” Lassiter, and...
ELIZABETH CITY, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Community News#Pitt Literacy Volunteers#Beaufort County Literacy#Suddenlink Channel 23
WNCT

Owner of boat that washed ashore in Emerald Isle found dead

EMERALD ISLE, N.C. (WNCT) — The owner of a boat that washed ashore at Emerald Isle on Friday afternoon was found dead approximately one mile from Bogue Inlet, according to the Coast Guard. Kyle Van Althuis with the North Carolina Wildlife Resources Commission told WNCT’s Claire Curry a man in his 50s was reported missing […]
EMERALD ISLE, NC
kiss951.com

This North Carolina City Ranks As the Best Place to Live in 2022

Thinking about moving to a new area? Or maybe you wonder more about the new area you are in. Well, North Carolina has some great options for you. While many are contemplating between suburb living or city living, it’s good to do some research on an area before you get there.
POLITICS
WNCT

May 12: NC counties with the highest COVID-19 infection rates

GREENVILLE, N.C. (Stacker.com) — The vaccine deployment in December 2020 signaled a turning point in the COVID-19 pandemic. By the end of May 2021, 40% of the U.S. population was fully vaccinated. But as vaccination rates lagged over the summer, new surges of COVID-19 came, including Delta in the summer of 2021, and now the Omicron […]
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Food Bank
NewsBreak
ROKU
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Youtube
WSET

Bear surprises Franklin woman with visit

FRANKLIN, Va. (WSET) — A Franklin County woman says she heard what sounded like, perhaps, a possum outside her home — only to discover a much larger creature. "Turned on the porch light and that WAS NOT a possum!!" Lori Estes wrote in a post she shared with ABC13. It was a bear.
FRANKLIN, VA
secretcharlotte.co

There’s A New Waterfront Restaurant Just A 30 Minute Drive From Charlotte

McLean Marina has just got a brand new restaurant. Welcome to Drift on Lake Wylie, a new chef-forward chop house that’s just opened on Belmont, with beautiful lakefront views. Their grand opening was on May 9th with the spot completely booked. It may be a bit tough getting a reservation this week, as we’re sure this highly coveted restaurant is everyone’s new favorite dinner spot. Plus, the owners are only offering limited reservations for their first opening week.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WECT

UPDATE: Missing woman located

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Wilmington Police Department now lists Anna Mccree Kiggins as located following a missing person report. Anna Mccree Kiggins is 39-years-old and was last seen May 10 in the 2100 block on Rhodes Avenue. She is 5 feet and 2 inches and 120 pounds with brown eyes and long brown hair. She is possibly wearing pajama pants and driving a 2007 Honda CR-V.
WILMINGTON, NC
WNCT

Rev. Barber: Conviction after NC protest ‘badge of honor’

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — A civil rights leader said Tuesday that he won’t stop raising his voice for the poor, uninsured and downtrodden, although his trespassing conviction for a demonstration five years ago at North Carolina’s Legislative Building was allowed to stand. The Rev. William Barber II of Goldsboro, president of the national Repairers of […]
GOLDSBORO, NC
WCNC

Winston-Salem woman wins $1 million in lottery

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A Winston-Salem woman is $1 million richer after she bought a scratch-off ticket at a local convenience store. Loretta Mitchell bought a $10 Jumbo Bucks ticket from Three Corner Food Mart in Winston-Salem. That's when she found out she won the $1 million prize. Mitchell could...
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
The Daily Reflector

The Daily Reflector

Greenville, NC
163
Followers
250
Post
12K+
Views
ABOUT

The Daily Reflector has been a vital part of the life of Greenville, Pitt County, and eastern North Carolina for more than a century. The company was founded in 1882 by David Jordan Whichard and Julian R. Whichard, who bought the printing equipment from the proprietor of The Express, for whom they once worked. Moving the equipment into their mother's one-room schoolhouse, the brothers began their own weekly newspaper, The Eastern Reflector. In 1885, David Jordan Whichard became sole owner and publisher of The Reflector, beginning daily publication December 10, 1884.

 https://www.reflector.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy